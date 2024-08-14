Connect with us

Red Sox’s Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for using homophobic slur

Published

48 seconds ago

on

By

The Boston Crimson Sox are taking motion towards participant Jarren Duran after he used a homophobic slur towards a fan throughout a sport Sunday.

The staff introduced Monday evening Duran can be suspended for 2 video games with out pay. The suspension was in impact for Monday’s sport towards the Texas Rangers, and also will apply to Tuesday’s sport at Fenway Park.

As well as, the staff mentioned it is going to donate Duran’s two-game wage to Federation of Dad and mom and Pals of Lesbians and Gays, a nonprofit group that advocates for the LGBTQ group.

Earlier than the suspension was introduced, Duran launched an apology via the staff. This is what to know concerning the incident.

Extra:Boston Mayor’s workplace says she didn’t request assembly with Crimson Sox over Duran incident

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologized for his homophobic slur directed at a fan.

Jarren Duran homophobic slur incident: what occurred

Throughout the broadcast of the Crimson Sox sport Sunday, outfielder Jarren Duran was heard on a reside microphone shouting a slur at a heckling fan.

The incident occurred on the backside of the sixth inning within the sport between the Crimson Sox and Houston Astros at Fenway Park. As Duran was up at bat, an Astros fan yelled at him from the stands, “you want a tennis racket.”

