Red, White and Boom 2024

July 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Friends get pleasure from fireworks throughout Pink, White and Growth in downtown Columbus from Nationwide Veterans Memorial and Museum.Barbara J. Perenic, Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Jul 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Pink, White and Growth fireworks explode over downtown Columbus. Photographed from the 18th flooring Miranova Condominium of Jim Ressa and Steve Zawada.Doral Chenoweth, Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch
Jul 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Pink, White & Growth fireworks go off through the second half of the MLS soccer match between the Columbus Crew and Nashville SC at Decrease.com Discipline. The Crew received 2-0.Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch
July 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Folks arrange alongside the east financial institution of the Scioto River to spectate earlier than the Pink, White and Growth fireworks in downtown Columbus.Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
July 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Thunderstorms rolled by way of downtown Columbus round 6 p.m. earlier than Pink, White and Growth, seen from Nationwide Veterans Memorial and Museum.Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
July 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; An individual ventures out with an umbrella at Nationwide Veterans Memorial and Museum after storms handed by way of downtown earlier than Pink, White and Growth on Wednesday night.Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
July 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; American flag-themed pinwheels are displayed at Nationwide Veterans Memorial and Museum earlier than Pink, White and Growth on Wednesday night.Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
July 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Friends get pleasure from an occasion at Nationwide Veterans Memorial and Museum earlier than Pink, White and Growth in downtown Columbus on Wednesday night.Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch