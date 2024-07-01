Renasant Recap: Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 29, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Membership fell 2-1 to first place Inter Miami CF in entrance of a sellout crowd at GEODIS Park Saturday evening regardless of a aim from Hany Mukhtar which noticed the midfielder change into the sixth participant in Main League Soccer historical past to register 100 aim contributions over a four-year span.

Mukhtar magic: Together with his aim within the 73rd minute, Nashville SC’s all-time main scorer and first-ever designated participant Hany Mukhtar turned simply the sixth participant in MLS historical past to document 100 aim contributions (59 targets, 41 assists) throughout a four-year span. Mukhtar leads Nashville SC this season with 12 MLS aim contributions (5 targets, 7 assists).

Three-in-a-row: Nashville SC ahead Forster Ajago made his third-straight look Saturday evening, logging an MLS career-high 23 minutes plus 10 minutes of additional time. Throughout Ajago’s 33 minutes on the pitch, the Boys in Gold generated six scoring probabilities.

Shorthanded: Two Nashville SC regulars have been unavailable in opposition to Miami on worldwide responsibility on the Conmebol Copa América™ Group Stage: defender Shaq Moore (United States) and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada). Shaffelburg began for Canada Saturday evening, logging 65 minutes within the workforce’s Quarterfinal-clinching scoreless draw with Chile. Moore and the US play once more Monday, July 1 at 8 p.m. CT versus Uruguay on Fox Sports activities 1.

Subsequent up: Nashville SC will hit the street for 2 matches in 4 days starting Wednesday, July 3 when the Boys in Gold go to defending MLS Cup Champions the Columbus Crew at 5:30 p.m. CT adopted by the Portland Timbers on Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

*Please word that Nashville SC will host its subsequent pre-match media availability for its July 3 match at Columbus this Monday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m. CT on the Vanderbilt Well being Coaching Middle. Media wishing to attend in-person should RSVP to *[email protected]* by 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 30.

MIA 40’: Julian Gressel delivers a nook kick and Ian Fray heads it into the again of the online

MIA 44’: Jordi Alba collects a clearance and scores from distance

NSH 73’: Hany Mukhtar buries a penalty kick gained by Tyler Boyd

is unbeaten in seven of its final 9 matches (4W-2L-3D), outscoring opponents 10-6 in that span

is 38W-28L-36D all-time in opposition to Jap Convention opponents

is 4W-3L-5D at dwelling in 2024

is 35W-35L-42D all-time on weekends

is 6W-6L-4D all-time within the month of June

made his third profession MLS look

set a single-match MLS excessive for minutes performed after subbing on within the 67th minute of the match

drew the penalty for Hany Mukhtar’s aim contribution

led the workforce with 4 crosses

Sean Davis led the workforce with 100% passing accuracy

Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 18 video games began and 1,619 minutes

turned the sixth participant in league historical past to document 100 aim contributions over a four-year span

leads Nashville SC in common season aim contributions (12) with 5 targets and 7 assists

is Nashville SC’s all-time main scorer with 63 common season targets

transformed his third penalty kick of the season

is 5 targets and three assists away from changing into the quickest participant in league historical past to achieve 10 targets and 10 assists in 4 consecutive seasons

Alex Muyl leads Nashville SC with 20 video games performed this season

Nashville SC (6W-6L-8D) vs. Inter Miami CF (13W-3L-5D)

June 29, 2024 – GEODIS Park

MIA: Ian Fray (A: Julian Gressel) 40’

MIA: Jordi Alba (Unassisted) 44’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty Kick) 73’

MIA: Yannick Vibrant (Warning) 31’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Warning) 83’

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago 67’), Dru Yearwood (Amar Sejdić 59’), Sean Davis (Tah Brian Anunga 60’); Sam Surridge, Tyler Boyd (Alex Muyl 83’)

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington, Brent Kallman

MIA starters: Drake Callender (C); Ian Fray (Ryan Sailor 67’), Jordi Alba, Sergii Kryvtsov, Federico Redondo; Sergio Busquets, Diego Gomez (Robert Taylor 79’), Julian Gressel, Benjamin Cremaschi (David Ruiz 90’+5); Leo Campana (Shanyder Borgelin, 90’+5), Yannick Vibrant

Substitutes: CJ Dos Santos, Noah Allen, Franco Negri, Lawson Sunderland, Leo Afonso