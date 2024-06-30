Reports – NBC Los Angeles

Dejounte Murray reportedly is heading to the Huge Simple.

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Murray in a commerce with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, in response to a number of stories.

In change for Murray, the Hawks reportedly acquired ahead Larry Nance Jr., guard Dyson Daniels and two future first-round picks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 2 firsts are in 2025 (by way of the Los Angeles Lakers) and in 2027 (the least favorable choice from Milwaukee and New Orleans).

The reported deal brings an finish to a disappointing two-year tenure general for Murray in Atlanta. The Hawks gave up three first-round picks and a decide swap to accumulate the one-time All-Star level guard from the San Antonio Spurs in June 2022.

However the backcourt duo of Murray and Trae Younger led to only one transient playoff look — a first-round loss in 2023 following a 41-41 common season. The Hawks then missed the playoffs fully this previous season after going 36-46.

Murray, who turns 28 in September, averaged 22.5 factors, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per sport over 78 contests in 2023-24. He shot 45.9% from the sphere, 36.3% from 3 and 79.4% on the line.

Murray is getting into the primary 12 months of a four-year, $114 million deal he signed with Atlanta final July. The 6-foot-5 guard tasks to fit subsequent to CJ McCollum in New Orleans’ backcourt, with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones because the workforce’s frontcourt gamers.

Ingram, nonetheless, has been the topic of commerce rumors after struggling within the Pelicans’ first-round playoff loss to the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder.

Daniels, the No. 8 general decide in 2022, averaged 5.8 factors, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 22.3 minutes per sport over his 61 appearances final season. He shot 44.7% from the sphere and 31.1% from 3.

The 31-year-old Nance, who’s getting into the ultimate 12 months of his deal, averaged 5.7 factors, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.9 minutes per contest over his 61 appearances final season.

