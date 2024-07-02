Reports: Tobias Harris agrees to deal with Pistons

• Obtain the NBA App | 2024 Free Agent Tracker

Free agent ahead Tobias Harris reportedly has agreed to a 2-year, $52 million cope with the Detroit Pistons, in accordance with a number of studies.

Free agent Tobias Harris lands with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $52 million deal, sources inform ESPN. A great match on the ground and within the locker room for a younger, growing roster. pic.twitter.com/gXgExmIroN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Tobias Harris is signing a two-year, $52 million cope with the Pistons with no choices, sources affirm to @JLEdwardsIII.https://t.co/h5yJHKxv8f pic.twitter.com/RewnSnDY3l — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 1, 2024

The 31-year-old ahead departs Philadelphia, the place he performed for the previous six seasons, and returns to Detroit, the place he performed from 2015-17.

Over his 13-year profession, Harris has profession averages of 16.3 factors, 6.2 rebounds and a pair of.4 assists. He joins a Pistons group that has completed the previous two seasons with fewer than 20 wins.

Detroit is making an attempt to rebuild itself because it seems to be to finish a playoff drought that reached 5 seasons after a 14-68 run in 2023-24. The group reportedly plans to signal star guard Cade Cunningham to a five-year, $226 million extension quickly and in addition introduced in J.B. Bickerstaff as coach on a reported deal.

The Pistons went into free company with $50 million in wage cap house, desperately on the lookout for an inflow of expertise to play with Cunningham.

Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon has begun to reshape the roster by declining a $19 million choice for Evan Fournier, extending a qualifying provide to Simone Fontecchio and buying Tim Hardaway Jr. from Dallas in a commerce. He drafted Ron Holland of the G League Ignite with the fifth decide general.

Data from The Related Press was used on this report.