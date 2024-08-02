Results from Round 2 at Golf National

It is onto the weekend at Le Golf Nationwide and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And the chase for the gold, silver and bronze stays fairly congested after Friday’s second spherical motion.

Partly as a result of issue of Gap 18 at Le Golf Nationwide — a Par 4 that performs alongside a physique of water and its inexperienced accelerates close to the opening — there’s a three-way tie for first between Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, United States’ Xander Schauffele and Nice Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Each Schauffele and Fleetwood discovered a substantial quantity of success with their putt recreation on Friday as the 2 mixed for 13 birdies on the day. Schauffele shot 5-under on the day whereas Fleetwood shot 7-under, which included recording an eagle on the Par 5 Gap 3.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler stays in competition for a medal in his Olympic Video games debut after bouncing again from a double-bogey on Gap 7 with a 4-under par — and 4 birdies — on the Again 9. Scheffler is tied for tenth after 36 holes in France. Rory McIlroy additionally shot properly on the day, as he moved up 9 spots on the leaderboard to complete tied for 13 after Friday.

This is what to know from Friday’s second spherical of males’s golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics, who’s the place within the leaderboard after 36 holes of golf:

Olympics golf leaderboard right now

Outcomes, courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Spherical 2

Beneath are the highest 20 golfers, together with ties, atop the leaderboard in Spherical 2. For full outcomes, click on right here.

Holes accomplished in parentheses

T-1. Xander Schauffele (United States): -11 (F)

-11 (F) T-1. Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain): -11 (F)

-11 (F) T-1. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): -11 (F)

-11 (F) 4. Jon Rahm (Spain): -9 (F)

-9 (F) T-5. Thomas Detry (Belgium): -8 (F)

-8 (F) T-5. C.T. Pan (Chinese language Taipei): -8 (F)

-8 (F) T-5. Tom Kim (Korea): -8 (17)

-8 (17) T-8. Stephan Jaeger (Germany): -7 (F)

-7 (F) T-8. Guido Migliozzi (Italy): -7 (F)

-7 (F) T-10. Joaquin Niemann (Chile): -6 (F)

-6 (F) T-10. Erik van Rooyen (South Africa): – 6 (F)

– 6 (F) T-10. Scottie Scheffler (United States): -6 (F)

-6 (F) T-13. Matt Fitzpatrick (Nice Britain): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Victor Perez (France): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Alejandro Tosti (Argentina): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Corey Conners (Canada): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Jason Day (Australia): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-13. Rory McIlroy (Eire): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Matteo Manassero (Italy): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Sami Valimaki (Finland): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. David Puig (Spain): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Colin Morikawa (United States): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Carlos Ortiz (Mexico): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-19. Ludvig Aberg (Sweden): -4 (F)

Who’s competing for Group USA on the Paris Olympics in golf?

Making up Group USA’s roster for the Paris Olympics in males’s particular person stroke play is Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark. Schauffele is the defending gold medal champion from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic golf Spherical 2 pairing, tee instances

This is a take a look at the golf pairings and tee instances for Spherical 2 on the 2024 Paris Olympics:

All instances Japanese

3 a.m.: Yechun Yuan (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia) and Matteo Manassero (Italy)

Yechun Yuan (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia) and Matteo Manassero (Italy) 3:11 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland) and David Puig (Spain)

Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland) and David Puig (Spain) 3:22 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan) and Kevin Yu (Chinese language Taipei)

Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan) and Kevin Yu (Chinese language Taipei) 3:33 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) and Thomas Detry (Belgium)

Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) and Thomas Detry (Belgium) 3:44 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Eire) and Nick Taylor (Canada)

Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Eire) and Nick Taylor (Canada) 3:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain)

Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain) 4:11 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Nice Britain)

Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Nice Britain) 4:22 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) and Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) and Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 4:33 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile) and Kristoffer Ventura (Norway)

Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile) and Kristoffer Ventura (Norway) 4:44 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) and Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) and Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland) 4:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (France), Matthias Schmid (Germany) and C.T. Pan (Chinese language Taipei)

Victor Perez (France), Matthias Schmid (Germany) and C.T. Pan (Chinese language Taipei) 5:06 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina) and Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina) and Joaquin Niemann (Chile) 5:17 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden) and Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden) and Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 5:33 a.m.: Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 5:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain)

Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain) 5:55 a.m.: Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia) and Tom Kim (Korea)

Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia) and Tom Kim (Korea) 6:06 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Eire) and Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Eire) and Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) 6:17 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand) and Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand) and Guido Migliozzi (Italy) 6:28 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Inexperienced (Malaysia) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Inexperienced (Malaysia) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 6:39 a.m.: Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico) and Dou Zecheng (China)

Olympics golf reside TV protection

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Friday’s second spherical of golf on the Paris Olympics will likely be broadcast reside on Golf Channel.

Olympics golf streaming choices

You’ll be able to stream Spherical 2 of males’s golf motion on the 2024 Paris Olympics on the go on the NBC app, NBC Olympics app or on NBCOlympics.com by logging in along with your TV supplier credentials. You may also stream it on Fubo, which carries the Golf Channel and presents a free trial, or on Peacock.

