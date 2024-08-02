Connect with us

Results from Round 2 at Golf National

It is onto the weekend at Le Golf Nationwide and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And the chase for the gold, silver and bronze stays fairly congested after Friday’s second spherical motion.

Partly as a result of issue of Gap 18 at Le Golf Nationwide — a Par 4 that performs alongside a physique of water and its inexperienced accelerates close to the opening — there’s a three-way tie for first between Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, United States’ Xander Schauffele and Nice Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS:Observe USA TODAY’s full protection of the Summer season Olympics

