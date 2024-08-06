RFK Jr. bear Central Park: No charges for presidential candidate after he confesses to dumping cub

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) — No fees will probably be filed towards Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he confessed this weekend to leaving a bear carcass in Central Park almost a decade in the past.

Nonetheless, the statute of limitations for such offenses is just one yr, officers say.

The bear was discovered within the park October of 2014 and the origins of the way it go there shortly turned a New York Metropolis thriller. The subsequent day, it was on each tv station and it was the entrance web page of each paper – in any case, useless bears do not simply flip up in Central Park.

However on Sunday, virtually 10 years after that October day in 2014… RFK Jr. supplied a solution.

The impartial candidate posted a video to X explaining that on a “falconing journey” to Goshen within the Hudson Valley, “a lady in a van in entrance of me hit a bear and killed it. A younger bear.”

He went on to admit to a speechless and incredulous-looking Roseanne Barr that he scooped up the roadkill and put it in his truck, hoping to pores and skin it and preserve the meat in his fridge.

Nonetheless, time received away from him that day. After dinner again within the metropolis with mates went late, he informed Barr, he realized it the carcass may begin to go unhealthy, so he and his buddies appeared for the following neatest thing to do with it within the metropolis – and that was to stage an accident.

“I had an outdated bike in my automobile that somebody had requested me to eliminate, and I stated let’s put the bear in Central Park and make it appear like he received hit by a motorcycle.”

Positive sufficient, Florence Slatkin discovered the bear and bike within the morning and described it to Eyewitness Information again in 2014.

“We appeared nearer we noticed one thing beneath the again wheel, it may have been a raccoon, I did not know what it was, however then I believed it was the pinnacle of a giant canine, that was clearly useless,” Slatkin stated in 2014.

On Monday, she spoke to Eyewitness Information once more and stated she by no means thought she’d be speaking in regards to the weird discovery once more, however she does surprise who actually hit and killed the bear.

Police looked for solutions again then, however the case quickly went chilly.

So why come clear about it now? Kennedy stated the New Yorker was writing an article about his political profession that was going to the touch on the incident.

Very like he claims he scooped that bear, he now claims he needed to scoop the journal by posting that latest dialog publicly to acknowledge he does in truth bear duty for the incident. His marketing campaign informed ABC Information that he’s not frightened about any authorized ramifications.

The New York State Division of Environmental Conservation led the 2014 investigation and stated it was decided the bear died of blunt-force trauma in line with a high-speed collision and the investigation was closed later that yr on account of an absence of ample proof to find out if violations occurred.

“The State’s Environmental Conservation Regulation contains offenses equivalent to unlawful possession of a bear with out a tag or allow and unlawful disposal of a bear, each of that are violation-level offenses usually topic to fines of as much as $250 for the primary offense,” the division stated in a press release. “The statute of limitations for these offenses is one yr; fees can’t be introduced for incidents that occurred a couple of yr in the past.”

