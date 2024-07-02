Rick Ross Attacked Following Vancouver Festival, Videos Appear to Show

Rick Ross seems to have been assaulted in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday evening (June 30) following his efficiency at Ignite Music Pageant. Video footage on-line seems to indicate Rozay being sucker punched, which begins a brawl.

Based on TMZ, The Largest Boss wrapped up his set round 10:30 p.m. native time and seemed to be departing from the primary stage space when he was punched, with video exhibiting Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” booming by the venue audio system amid Ross’ personal feud with the 6 God, who’s a Toronto native.

Punches flew because the scenario escalated. Another video angle of the brawl appeared to indicate certainly one of Rozay’s associates knocked unconscious and being carried away to security.

“White boy,” one particular person will be heard shouting, which can be a reference to what Rozay nicknamed Drizzy on his “Champagne Moments” diss observe.

Ross instructed TMZ on Monday morning that nobody with him was critically injured, and added that he “can’t wait to return” to “lovely” Vancouver, B.C.

Ross additionally posted a photograph of himself laughing in entrance of a personal jet on Instagram Tales Monday morning (July 1). “Vancouver, it was enjoyable. Till subsequent time,” he wrote over the picture.

Billboard has reached out to Rick Ross’ reps, the Ignite Music Pageant in addition to the Vancouver Police Division.

50 Cent didn’t waste any time in clowning his rival Ross. He posted an alleged clip on Instagram of Ricky making a “nice escape” to security because the brawl went down. “LMAO THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. LOL,” he captioned the put up.

Drake, who was not concerned within the incident, appreciated a put up from Keep6ixSolid on Instagram recapping Sunday’s altercation that seems to contain Rozay.

It’s unclear what sparked the feud earlier this 12 months between Drake and Ross, who have been shut collaborators all through the final 15 years. Drake had sniped at Ross on his “Push Ups” diss observe in April, and Rozay returned the favor along with his “Champagne Moments” diss, during which he claimed the OVO honcho had a nostril job and continued to name him “BBL Drizzy” due to the alleged beauty work.