Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Physician Doom in a brand new “Avengers” film titled “Avengers: Doomsday,” which can be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo in their very own return to Marvel. The directing duo is on deck to helm two new “Avengers” film: “Doomsday,” which can introduce Victor von Doom/Physician Doom, and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Whereas Downey had mentioned in latest interviews that he was open to returning to Marvel, followers naturally assumed that meant he would come again as Iron Man/Tony Stark. Downey’s return because the villainous Victor von Doom comes as an enormous shock to the fandom, together with the ecstatic viewers at Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comedian-Con. Downey made a victorious look to Corridor H on Saturday night to disclose his return.

Downey’s very first look because the playboy super-genius Stark got here in 2008’s “Iron Man,” which was the primary installment within the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe devised by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Over the following 11 years, Downey would reprise the function in 10 Marvel movies, together with “Iron Man 2,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Unimaginable Hulk,” “The Avengers,” “Captian America: Civil Battle,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity Battle” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Endgame” featured the loss of life of Iron Man. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige pressured to Vainness Truthful final December that he had no real interest in messing with Downey’s emotional exit.

“We’re going to maintain that second and never contact that second once more,” Feige mentioned on the time about Iron Man’s loss of life. “All of us labored very arduous for a few years to get to that, and we might by no means wish to magically undo it in any approach.”

Downey is now returning to Marvel, however not as Iron Man. The actor had been fairly open this yr about his curiosity in coming again to the franchise. Chatting with Esquire journal after his Oscar win for “Oppenheimer,” the actor was requested if he would ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that he’s formally an Academy Award winner. The actor didn’t hesitate to reply sure.

“Fortunately. It’s too integral part of my DNA,” Downey mentioned. “That function selected me. And look, I at all times say, ‘By no means, ever guess in opposition to Kevin Feige.’ It’s a dropping guess. He’s the home. He’ll at all times win.”

The Victor von Doom information continues an enormous yr for the actor. His efficiency as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” received him the Academy Award win for finest supporting actor in March. Most lately, Downey was featured within the forged of Park Chan-wooks’ mini-series “The Sympathizer” on HBO, the place he performed CIA operative Claude and a number of other different roles. He earned an Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a restricted collection or anthology.