News

Romania vs. Netherlands highlights: Netherlands rides convincing win into quarters

Published

17 hours ago

on

By

Dwell Protection for this has ended

Jul 02, 2024 – 1:57p ET

Yet one more for good measure

Jul 02, 2024 – 1:47p ET

Netherlands get their second aim!

Jul 02, 2024 – 1:35p ET

Extra almosts for the Dutch

Jul 02, 2024 – 1:29p ET

VAR wipes out Netherlands aim

Jul 02, 2024 – 1:26p ET

Nita saves it once more!

Jul 02, 2024 – 1:24p ET

What a save!

Jul 02, 2024 – 1:20p ET

BOING!

Jul 02, 2024 – 1:16p ET

Mess on the web

Jul 02, 2024 – 12:50p ET

HALFTIME: Netherlands 1, Romania 0

Jul 02, 2024 – 12:49p ET

Lotta noise, however no speaker

Jul 02, 2024 – 12:38p ET

The Dutchman are EVERYWHERE

Jul 02, 2024 – 12:34p ET

Juuust missed!

Jul 02, 2024 – 12:23p ET

The Netherlands strike first!

Jul 02, 2024 – 12:21p ET

Just a little excessive

Jul 02, 2024 – 12:12p ET

Early shot, however no cube

Jul 02, 2024 – 12:09p ET

Perhaps get it out of there?

Jul 02, 2024 – 11:50p ET

Pregame chatter

Jul 02, 2024 – 11:31p ET

Pregame scene

Dwell Protection for this started on Jul 02, 2024 – 11:30p ET

