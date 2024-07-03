Jul 02, 2024 – 1:57p ET
Romania vs. Netherlands highlights: Netherlands rides convincing win into quarters
Jul 02, 2024 – 1:47p ET
Netherlands get their second aim!
Jul 02, 2024 – 1:35p ET
Extra almosts for the Dutch
Jul 02, 2024 – 1:29p ET
VAR wipes out Netherlands aim
Jul 02, 2024 – 1:26p ET
Nita saves it once more!
Jul 02, 2024 – 1:24p ET
What a save!
Jul 02, 2024 – 1:20p ET
BOING!
Jul 02, 2024 – 1:16p ET
Mess on the web
Jul 02, 2024 – 12:50p ET
HALFTIME: Netherlands 1, Romania 0
Jul 02, 2024 – 12:49p ET
Lotta noise, however no speaker
Jul 02, 2024 – 12:38p ET
The Dutchman are EVERYWHERE
Jul 02, 2024 – 12:34p ET
Juuust missed!
Jul 02, 2024 – 12:23p ET
The Netherlands strike first!
Jul 02, 2024 – 12:21p ET
Just a little excessive
Jul 02, 2024 – 12:12p ET
Early shot, however no cube
Jul 02, 2024 – 12:09p ET
Perhaps get it out of there?
Jul 02, 2024 – 11:50p ET
Pregame chatter
Jul 02, 2024 – 11:31p ET
Pregame scene
