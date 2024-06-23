Ronaldo assists as Portugal advances to Euro 2024 knockout stage with 3-0 win vs. Turkey

Martin Rogers FOX Sports activities Insider

And so Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal go marching merrily onward, a 3-0 victory over Turkey on Saturday the most recent step in what’s hurriedly turning into an imposing marketing campaign that appears destined for large issues.

Ronaldo, the 39-year-old icon of the sport, didn’t rating in Dortmund however was influential and lively, as Portugal made probably the most of a calamitous personal aim to clinch a spot within the spherical of 16.

Roberto Martinez’s aspect are additionally confirmed because the winner of Group F, even with a recreation nonetheless to play — towards Georgia on Wednesday in Gelsenkirchen.

Bernardo Silva claimed the opening aim halfway by the primary half as Portugal, the one workforce with an ideal file in qualifying, stamped its authority early.

Nuno Mendes’ cross from the left flank bounced round and fell into Silva’s path, from the place the Manchester Metropolis playmaker comfortably beat goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The second successfully sealed the competition and was a comedy of errors. Samet Akaydin failed to note Bayindir’s place earlier than aiming a backpass in direction of aim — the keeper’s effort to hurry again and preserve it out of his internet was in useless, and Portugal was rolling.

Earlier than the conflict, Martinez insisted that regardless of his lengthy historical past as a relentless goalscorer, Ronaldo’s better worth to this workforce is the eye he attracts from defenders, opening up area for his teammates.

That a lot was clear after 55 minutes when he laid the ball on a plate for Bruno Fernandes to strike dwelling the third, and full what was a transparent sign of intent from the 2016 champions.

The message is that this, Portugal means enterprise, Ronaldo goes nowhere, and this can be a workforce that feels it might beat anybody.

Turkey is way from completed, and remains to be in place to assert second spot within the group. It could safe that place with a draw or higher towards Czechia in Hamburg, similtaneously the Portugal-Georgia (3 p.m. ET on FOX) recreation.

As for Portugal, its spot within the bracket might be thought of a pleasant one. If all goes to plan, it will not meet one other group winner, presumably Spain or Germany, till the semifinal stage.

Then there was chaos as three followers bought on the sphere at totally different occasions within the second half and tried selfies with Ronaldo. He accepted the primary however seemed sad on the different two.

One other phone-waving supporter, sporting a Portugal jersey, bought to Ronaldo moments after the ultimate whistle and safety needed to maintain again one other particular person making an attempt to confront some of the well-known sports activities stars on the planet as he walked off the sphere along with his teammates.

Ronaldo could be extra sad at failing to attain towards a Turkey workforce that was its personal worst enemy at occasions.

Not least within the twenty eighth minute when, trailing 1-0 to Bernardo Silva’s strike seven minutes earlier, Turkey heart again Samet Akaydin delivered a back-pass that rolled to the aspect of his goalkeeper and straight into the online.

Portugal backed up its opening 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic and has certified with a match to spare from Group F.

Reporting by The Related Press.

