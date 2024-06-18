Round Rock Juneteenth festival shooting leaves 2 dead, multiple people injured

A capturing at a Juneteenth celebration in Spherical Rock has left two folks useless and a number of folks injured.

The Spherical Rock Police Division says the capturing started throughout an altercation between two teams on the occasion at round 10:50 p.m. at Outdated Settlers Park, situated at 1371 Harrell Parkway.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died within the capturing and 14 bystanders had been taken to native hospitals. The ages of the victims vary from 10 to 62 years previous.

The capturing didn’t occur close to the primary stage however close to the seller part of the competition. Spherical Rock Police Chief Allen Banks says the victims weren’t a part of the altercation.

MORE COVERAGE

“People began working wounded, we noticed folks on the bottom who of us had been doing CPR on. It was simply pure chaos,” competition attendee Angel Carroll mentioned.

These immediately concerned within the incident instantly left the scene and Banks says they don’t have any suspects in custody and are trying to find suspects.

If anybody has video or details about this incident, please notify the Spherical Rock Police Division at 512-218-5500.

Mayor Craig Morgan launched an announcement on the capturing, saying:

“I do know Spherical Rock residents are devastated as they get up to the horrible information of final evening’s tragic occasions. To the households who’re mourning the lack of family members, please know that our total neighborhood mourns with you. To those that had been injured, we’re right here to assist you in your restoration.

“We’re a neighborhood that values security, celebration and unity, and we’re dedicated to making sure that our neighborhood heals by this occasion collectively. We won’t let this incident outline us, nor will we let concern take maintain. As an alternative, we’ll assist one another, provide assist the place it’s wanted, and stay united in our resolve to make Spherical Rock a secure and welcoming place for all.”

Officers have closed off Outdated Settlers Park because the investigation continues. Any actions or occasions scheduled at Outdated Settlers Park on the morning of Sunday, June 16 had been canceled as a result of ongoing investigation.