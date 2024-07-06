Connect with us

News

Ryan Garcia expelled from WBC after racist, Islamophobic rant

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia reacts after their WBC Super Lightweight title bout against Devin Haney at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Ryan Garcia has been expelled from the WBC for racist feedback on social media, the newest in a collection of out-of-the-ring issues for the previous light-weight title holder.

Garcia repeatedly used slurs in opposition to Black individuals and Muslims and his suspension from the WBC was introduced by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on X.

“We reject any type of discrimination,” Sulaiman wrote. “I worry for Ryan nicely being as he has declined a number of makes an attempt for our assist with psychological well being and substance abuse.”

Garcia is serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Fee after a optimistic take a look at for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. He was arrested on felony vandalism expenses final month after a Beverly Hills resort accused him of inflicting an estimated $15,000 in injury.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending