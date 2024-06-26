Sabrina Carpenter skips ACL Fest, announces 3 Texas shows: how to get tickets

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her “Espresso” to 3 Texas cities in fall 2024 as a part of the music artist’s “Brief n’ Candy Tour.”

Together with a handful of North American tour dates, the “Please Please Please” singer revealed who will likely be becoming a member of her as opening acts for various parts of the tour: Amaarae, Declan McKenna and Griff. For the three Texas reveals, Griff — who lately opened up for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” present in London, England, on Saturday, June 22 — will function Carpenter’s opening act.

The North American leg of the “Brief n’ Candy Tour” will kick off in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, Sept. 23, and can wrap in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 15. As for the three Texas dates, Carpenter will first go to the Toyota Heart positioned at 1510 Polk St. in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27. Subsequent, the singer will head to the Moody Heart, 2001 Robert Dedman Drive in Austin, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 28, earlier than taking part in a present in Dallas, Texas, on the American Airways Heart, 2500 Victory Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Followers of Carpenter, often called Carpenters, within the Lone Star State have been seemingly curious as to why the “Unhealthy for Enterprise” singer wasn’t on the 2024 lineup for ACL Music Fest. However with the announcement of her tour in help of her upcoming sixth album, “Brief n’ Candy,” which is ready to be launched on Friday, Aug. 23, it appears to now make sense why she wasn’t within the combine.

For those who’re hoping to see Carpenter at one in every of her three Texas stops, right here’s when and learn how to get tickets.

Learn how to see Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Brief n’ Candy’ reveals in Houston, Austin, Dallas

The final sale for tickets to Carpenter’s Texas reveals in Houston, Austin and Dallas begins at 10 a.m. native time on Friday, June 28. Nevertheless, there are numerous presales going down main as much as the overall sale.

One of many presales that’s presently occurring is one for Money App cardholders. To entry this presale, you have to have a Money App card. If that’s you, then you will discover the present you’d prefer to attend on Carpenter’s tour web site and enter the primary 9 digits of your Money App card into the passcode field. Money App cardholders are restricted to 1 order per Money App card with a most restrict of 4 tickets per order.

There additionally will likely be venue presales. These out there for tickets to Carpenter’s present on the Moody Heart in Austin on Monday, Oct. 28, are in luck. There will likely be a venue presale on Thursday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. native time. The code for this presale is: WORKINGLATE.

Followers who signed as much as obtain an artist presale code through Staff Sabrina ought to obtain the code earlier than the artist presale begins on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. native time. For those who didn’t obtain a code, then you could have to attend till the overall sale on Friday, June 28, to buy your ticket.

You possibly can entry the ticket queue for all Texas reveals through Ticketmaster or AXS. Discover tickets for the Houston present on Sunday, Oct. 27, right here. Get tickets for the Austin present on Monday, Oct. 28, right here. Discover tickets for the Dallas present on Wednesday, Oct. 30, right here.