Sabrina Carpenter’s Ticketmaster Fiasco Over Her ‘Short ’N Sweet’ Presale Tickets Has Twitter In Shambles

Please, Please, Please, Ticketmaster don’t carry us to tears. On June 21, Sabrina Carpenter introduced her Quick n’ Candy’ Tour, and followers are pressured. Presale for this extremely sought-after tour started at 10 am June 25, and Ticketmaster was crashing for some individuals earlier than the presale even began (however what else is new). As soon as 10 am hit, followers have been both kicked off the positioning or discovered their approach to the queue with 1000’s of individuals in entrance of them. The entire thing was a multitude and followers have been taking to X, previously often called Twitter, to voice their frustration.

Although we Sabrina stans can’t relate to desperation, many are discovering themselves feeling this throughout the course of for securing tickets. Ticketmaster appeared to crash about an hour and a half earlier than the presale, which was anticipated to draw excessive site visitors. Whereas many have been holding out hope that getting tickets can be a simple course of, Ticketmaster determined to play video games like at all times by giving followers a tough time, but once more.

With each live performance comes tweets concerning the web site crashing and presale codes that may’t appear to be correctly despatched (or work). Many have been disillusioned that Ticketmaster crashed earlier than the sale even started, however we will’t say we’re shocked.

My ticketmaster for Montréal crashed, i did EVERYTHING SAID BY TEAM SABRINA i’m so indignant !!!! Similar for my pal — Ely ~ ON STRIKE 🇵🇸~ (@Ely226935752645) June 25, 2024

Ticketmaster being down proper earlier than the sabrina presale…this feels focused — christal🫀 (@indosesatnite) June 25, 2024

As soon as within the queue, many followers have been met with much more disappointment. As quickly as they have been in line, many realized that 1000’s of different Sabrina stans have been forward of them. Some additionally discovered themselves caught in line and by no means shifting ahead.

It’s secure to say that followers are within the Ticketmaster trenches. In fact, many are venting their frustrations on X to see if anybody else is regarding their present struggles (the reply being a powerful sure).

Am i able to please simply get tickets to a live performance with out having to battle for my life within the Ticketmaster queue… 15k individuals forward of me for Sabrina carpenter and the capability of the world is simply 14k 😭 — brandyn (@brandyng13) June 25, 2024

there go my possibilities of getting the staff sabrina vip 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J4Bv2WcPzo — erika 💋 (@badtimebaby) June 25, 2024

TELL ME WHY I WAS AT 2000 IN LINE FOR SABRINA TICKETS AND THEN IT PUT ME IN AND SAID I WAS A BOT. I AM A BIG SABRINA CARPENTER FAN I JUST WANNA GO WITH MY SISTER AND BEST FRIEND WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU @Ticketmaster — abby – toronto 11/14 (@abbyababby_) June 25, 2024

23000 individuals in entrance of me for Sabrina carpenter tour 😭😭 I assume I’m not getting staff Sabrina presale for Philly I’m gonna cry myself to sleep — camryn (@ABitOfCamryn) June 25, 2024

Could the percentages be ever in your favor in case you’re making an attempt to safe Sabrina Carpenter presale tickets right now since you’re going to want it.