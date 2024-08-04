News
Saludos Brewing Co. helps celebrate International Beer Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) – It’s Worldwide Beer Day and the right visitors on the right day, David Garza and Beau Sanchez from Saludos Brewing Firm, assist kick the time off with the precise kick of taste.
David Garza and Beau Sanchez, each born and raised in Laredo, clarify the method from grain to glass and might—all produced in-house. Saludos Brewing Firm presents 18 totally different types of beers on draft, all brewed of their facility. On set, Sanchez and Garza showcase among the brewery’s hottest choices, together with:
- Tex-Mex: A top-selling Mexican-style lager
- Lemon Shandy: A summer season launch with lemon hints
- Werita: A blond ale
Brewing began as a pastime in David’s storage. Now, in operation for 2 years, Saludos Brewing Firm handles 100% of its distribution, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution all in-house.
For his or her one-year anniversary, Saludos Brewing is even partnering with HEB for a particular promotion till August 18. If you happen to purchase a 6-pack at HEB and convey your receipt to Saludos Brewing, you’ll obtain a free pint or pizza.
You possibly can go to Saludos Brewing at 4820 McPherson Rd, Suite #5.
