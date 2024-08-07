Connect with us

Sam Kendricks wins pole vault silver despite spikes puncturing hand

SAINT-DENIS, France — Pole vaulters, American Sam Kendricks likes to say, use each single a part of their physique and uniform to excel of their occasion. 

So when Kendricks was “actually committing” to leaping 6.0 meters — a peak he tried to clear 3 times — and his spikes punctured his hand, he didn’t fear. He wiped it on his arm and carried on, all the way in which to securing a silver medal. 

“I’ve obtained very sharp spikes,” mentioned Kendricks, who took second within the males’s pole vault Monday evening at Stade de France within the 2024 Paris Olympics after he cleared 5.95 meters. “As I used to be actually committing to first bounce at six meters (19 ft, 6 1/4 inches), I punctured my hand 3 times and it wouldn’t cease bleeding. And slightly than wipe it on my good uniform, I needed to wipe it on my arm.

