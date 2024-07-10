Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 Elevate Galaxy AI to New Heights – Samsung Global Newsroom

Meet the brand new Galaxy AI upleveled by the distinctive foldable kind issue of Galaxy Z collection and the linked Galaxy ecosystem

Galaxy Buds3 Professional enhances sound and communication high quality via revolutionary AI capabilities

Samsung Electronics at present introduced its all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, together with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Professional at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris.

Earlier this yr, Samsung ushered within the period of cellular AI via the ability of Galaxy AI.1 With the introduction of the brand new Galaxy Z collection, Samsung is opening the subsequent chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and versatile kind issue completely designed to allow a variety of distinctive cellular experiences. Whether or not utilizing Galaxy Z Fold’s giant display, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow or taking advantage of the long-lasting FlexMode, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will present extra alternatives to maximise AI capabilities. Constructed on the inspiration of Samsung’s historical past of kind issue innovation, Galaxy AI makes use of highly effective, clever and sturdy foldable expertise to speed up a brand new period of communication, productiveness and creativity.

“Samsung’s lengthy historical past of innovation has allowed us to steer within the cellular house, creating the foldable kind issue and ushering within the cellular AI period. Now, we’re excited to deliver these two complementary applied sciences collectively and unlock new prospects for customers around the globe,” stated TM Roh, President and Head of Cellular eXperience Enterprise at Samsung Electronics. “Our foldables meet the distinctive wants of each person and now enhanced by the ability of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an expertise like by no means earlier than.”

Samsung’s continued innovation for foldables has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z collection ever, optimized for portability. The peerlessly symmetrical design with straight edge supplies an aesthetically modern end whereas a brand new cowl display ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 supplies a extra pure bar-type viewing expertise. Together with design refinements, the brand new Galaxy Z collection is engineered to supply much more sturdiness, providing you higher peace of thoughts. The twin rail hinge construction is additional supported by a strengthened folding edge, higher distributing the shock of exterior impacts. Plus, enhanced layers on the principle display assist to enhance the crease whereas sustaining energy. The newest Galaxy Z collection can be outfitted with enhanced Armor Aluminum2 and Corning® Gorilla®Glass Victus® 23, making this probably the most sturdy Galaxy Z collection but.

Along with being dependable, each factor of the Galaxy Z collection can be highly effective. Each the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are outfitted with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Cellular Platform for Galaxy,4 probably the most superior Snapdragon cellular processor but, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU and NPU efficiency. The processor is optimized for AI processing and provides enhanced graphics together with improved total efficiency. The upgraded cooling system maximizes efficiency with a bigger vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Fold6 and, for the primary time ever, a vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy Z Fold6: Giant Display Productiveness Elevated by AI

The Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a variety of AI-powered options and instruments that maximize the big display and considerably improve productiveness.

Observe Help5 on Samsung Notes provides translation, summaries and auto formatting for easy and straightforward assembly notes. Plus, a newly embedded transcript characteristic allows transcription, translation and summarizing of voice recordings instantly in Notes. Texts in PDF recordsdata might be translated and overlaid completely via PDF overlay translation characteristic in Notes6 — and it even helps textual content in photos and graphs. A newly added Composer7 from Samsung Keyboard generates instructed textual content based mostly on easy key phrases for e-mail and supported social media apps. For social media particularly, the Composer creates textual content that displays your tone by analyzing earlier posts. Moreover, the S Pen8 expertise is expanded additional assembly with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6’s display. All-new Sketch to picture9 means that you can create extra subtle artwork items by producing picture choices if you merely sketch or draw on the pictures in Gallery or Observe display.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 lets you evolve the best way you’re employed, play and keep knowledgeable due to Samsung’s longstanding partnership with Google. The newest Google Gemini app10 is absolutely built-in on the brand new Galaxy Z collection, offering your personal AI-powered assistant proper in your telephone. By merely swiping the nook of the display or saying, “Hey Google”, you may deliver up Gemini’s overlay and get assist with writing, studying or planning. Gemini is built-in with a few of your favourite Google apps, making it straightforward to arrange an ideal journey itinerary by getting real-time flight and resort reserving data — and discover well-known landmarks and one of the best routes to get there utilizing Google Maps. If you need detailed details about a Okay-pop music video whereas watching YouTube on Galaxy Z Fold6’s giant display, you may entry Gemini overlay within the multi-window cut up display to ask questions. Should you’re interested by who the artist is within the video, simply lengthy press the house button and circle, spotlight or faucet on display — and Circle to Search11 will provide instantaneous search outcomes.

Galaxy AI has additionally enhanced barrier-free communication on Galaxy Z Fold6. Maximizing its distinctive twin display kind issue, Interpreter12 comes with a brand new dialog mode that allows each events to conveniently view translations on the principle and canopy screens for extra pure interactions. It additionally provides one-way translation, so you may simply perceive when listening throughout lectures or another kind of presentation. Stay Translate,13 which interprets telephone calls instantly in your system in real-time, can be now being prolonged past Samsung’s personal native calling app to a collection of standard third-party apps.

From capturing to enhancing to viewing, AI-powered ProVisual Engine on the Galaxy Z Fold6 takes your creativity to the subsequent stage. The superior enhancing expertise with Picture Help14 on the big display helps to effortlessly create professional-grade content material. Portrait Studio15 creates quite a lot of totally different portrait types akin to 3D cartoon or watercolor for extra artistic prospects. And if you wish to get pleasure from each second with a extra detailed view, Immediate Sluggish-mo16 means that you can immediately gradual a video by producing further frames whereas sustaining a clean viewing expertise. You even have the choice of saving or instantly sharing your movies with family and friends to allow them to get pleasure from them as properly.

Not solely does Galaxy Z Fold6 help you create content material, it means that you can get pleasure from it, too. Galaxy Z Fold6 provides an upgraded gaming expertise, anchored by its highly effective chipset and 1.6x bigger vapor chamber for the power to recreation for longer, whereas nonetheless sustaining efficiency. Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and are dropped at life on a 7.6-inch display17 that provides a brighter show of as much as 2,600nit to ship extra immersive gaming.

Galaxy Z Flip6: Creating Distinctive Experiences, Custom-made to You

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not only optimized for portability, but it surely provides a variety of latest customization and creativity options so you may take advantage of each second.

The 3.4-inch Tremendous AMOLED FlexWindow18 has been enhanced but once more, enabling AI-assisted features with out even needing to open the system. And for these communications on-the-go, you may reply to texts with Prompt replies19 which analyzes your newest messages to recommend a tailor-made response. With Galaxy AI, you may get probably the most out of your pocket-sized system, and plenty of of those handy options exist on FlexWindow. FlexWindow supplies entry to Samsung Well being20 updates and notifications and in addition means that you can choose the subsequent monitor you need to hearken to in your music widget. Plus, FlexWindow provides extra Widgets than ever, and means that you can verify data from a number of Widgets concurrently.

It wouldn’t be Galaxy Z Flip with out quite a lot of methods so that you can customise your system both. With the AI-powered Picture Ambient,21 a wallpaper can change in real-time based mostly on the time and climate. It’s also possible to simply create a unified feel and appear with instructed display structure choices by analyzing your wallpaper — akin to shifting the clock and altering the body coloration to make sure the background picture stands.

Creativity additionally goes past FlexWindow. FlexCam continues to supply probably the most versatile digicam expertise and unlocks new artistic choices. With the brand new Auto Zoom,22 FlexCam mechanically finds one of the best framing to your shot by detecting the topic and zooming out and in earlier than making any vital changes. That approach, you don’t have to decide on between your folks or an unbelievable backdrop being within the shot — and it’s all hands-free.

New 50MP Vast and 12MP Extremely-wide sensors present an upgraded digicam expertise with clear and crisp particulars in photos. The brand new 50MP sensor helps 2x optical zoom for noise-free pictures, whereas providing AI zoom for a sophisticated capturing expertise with as much as 10x zoom. Nightography, enhanced with video HDR means that you can seize extra good movies — even in dim lighting — and goes additional by partnering with standard social apps as properly. The evening capturing characteristic is now out there in-app on Instagram, so you may take superb pictures at evening and message or share them instantly from throughout the app.

You possibly can proceed utilizing all of the artistic and customizable options of Galaxy Z Flip6 with out worrying about battery life both, with longer utilization time23 made doable by {hardware} and software program optimization.

Safety You Can Belief, Managed by You

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer safety platform constructed to safeguard vital data and shield in opposition to vulnerabilities with end-to-end {hardware}, real-time risk detection and collaborative safety. Within the period of AI, Samsung’s dedication to empowering you with selection over your system settings is stronger than ever, which is why you will have full management over the way you permit your knowledge to reinforce AI experiences via Galaxy AI settings.24 As an added layer of safety, Enhanced Information Safety provides end-to-end encryption if you backup, sync or restore your knowledge with Samsung Cloud. The brand new Galaxy Z collection can be backed by Samsung’s expansive listing of safety and privateness options together with Knox Vault, Safety & Privateness Dashboard, Auto Blocker, passkeys, Safe Wi-Fi and Non-public sharing in Fast Share.

Ongoing Journey to a Sustainable Future

The newest Galaxy Z collection reinforces Samsung’s dedication to do extra for folks and the planet with much less by reimagining how cellular expertise is designed and packaged. Samsung continues to scale its use of recycled supplies with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip625 by that includes recycled gold and copper for the primary time.26

Earlier this yr, Samsung launched recycled minerals like cobalt and uncommon earth parts27 within the Galaxy S24 collection, all of which might be present in parts of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, together with recycled plastics, aluminum and glass. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 additionally are available in a packaging field constructed from 100% recycled paper materials, and so they present seven generations of OS upgrades and 7 years of safety updates.28

Galaxy Buds3 Sequence: Increasing the Linked Expertise via Galaxy AI

With the ability of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Buds3 collection brings a brand new communication expertise. Should you’re attending a category in a overseas language, you may activate Interpreter29 in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6 with Galaxy Buds3 collection plugged into your ears. This may help you hear the lecture translated instantly via your Galaxy Buds, eradicating language limitations which will exist in your research. Additionally, merely saying two phrases via Voice Command30 means that you can management features like taking part in or stopping music with out manually touching the earbuds or a linked smartphone. Sound will also be intelligently optimized, no matter the way you put on your Galaxy Buds. The microphones within the Buds3 collection analyze each inside and exterior sound in actual time to reinforce sound and Energetic Noise Cancellation (ANC) high quality via Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. And in case you are listening to music, your Galaxy Buds3 Professional will always accumulate and establish surrounding sound and mechanically modify the optimum stage of noise and sound with out guide adjustment via Adaptive Noise Management, Siren Detect and Voice Detect,31 all to your comfort.

Constructed upon quite a lot of collected statistical knowledge, the Galaxy Buds3 collection comes with a brand new computational design boasting a snug match. The premium blade design additionally targets style-centric shoppers with an ultra-sleek and trendy fashion complemented with Blade Lights.32 This new design allows a extra intuitive bodily expertise by permitting you to manage the system by merely pinching or swiping up or down on the blade, thereby providing comfort and tasteful aesthetics on the similar time. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Professional provide two purpose-built design choices. Galaxy Buds3 Professional is Canal Kind for these searching for immersive sound, whereas Buds3 is Open Kind for individuals who want to make use of the system in quite a lot of conditions for an prolonged time period.

To ship a premium audio expertise, Galaxy Buds3 Professional is provided with superior {hardware}. Galaxy Buds3 Professional comes with enhanced 2-way audio system with planar tweeter for stylish, exact excessive vary sound manufacturing, and Twin Amplifiers for a crystal-clear sound expertise on the go. And now, due to Extremely Excessive High quality33 Audio that helps a doubled sampling charge with SSC codec, you may hearken to a high-resolution audio supply because it was meant and revel in each sound in very good element. This stage of sound high quality extends to telephone calls, too. With a pre-trained mannequin based mostly on machine studying, the Galaxy Buds3 collection is now in a position to restore the unique voice of the speaker in varied noise environments whereas additionally offering a wealthy and pure name — just like the high-quality calls of smartphones — with the Tremendous-Wideband34 Name characteristic.

Not solely is the Galaxy Buds3 collection created to supply the premium audio expertise, however additionally it is designed to do extra with much less for folks and the planet. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Professional characteristic a number of parts within the cradle and earbuds that use recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets or water barrels. Each Galaxy Buds3 collection is packaged in a packaging field made with 100% recycled paper materials.

​ Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy Buds3 collection will likely be out there for pre-order beginning at present, July 10, with common availability beginning July 24.

Galaxy Z Fold6 is accessible in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, whereas Galaxy Z Flip6 can be out there in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint coloration choices35 so you may select a coloration that most closely fits your fashion. Or order on-line at Samsung.com and entry unique Galaxy Z collection colours akin to Crafted Black, White in addition to a Peach coloration possibility for Galaxy Z Flip6.

The Galaxy Buds3 collection provides an ultra-sleek, trendy and cozy design out there in two colours, Silver and White.36

On your peace of thoughts, Samsung Care+37 — which protects your merchandise with licensed care from Samsung specialists for unintended injury — will likely be supplied one-year free throughout pre-order intervals.

For extra details about Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Professional, please go to: Samsung Newsroom, Samsungmobilepress.com or Samsung.com.

Specs

​ Galaxy Z Fold6 Show Fundamental Display 7.6-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Show (2160 x 1856, 20.9:18), 374ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh charge (1~120Hz) * Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold6’s Fundamental Display dimension is 7.6-inch within the full rectangle and seven.6-inch accounting for the rounded corners; precise viewable space is much less because of the rounded corners. Cowl Display 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Show (2376 x 968, 22.1:9), 410ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh charge (1~120Hz) * Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold6’s Cowl Display dimension is 6.3-inch in a full rectangle and 6.2-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The precise viewable space is smaller because of the rounded corners and digicam gap. Dimension & Weight Folded 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm * Thickness of Galaxy Z Fold6 when folded measured from prime to backside of the glasses of Galaxy Z Fold6. Unfolded 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm * The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold6 when unfolded doesn’t embrace the body of the Fundamental Display. Weight 239g Digital camera Cowl Digital camera 10MP Selfie Digital camera F2.2, Pixel dimension: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Below Show Digital camera 4MP Below Show Digital camera F1.8, Pixel dimension: 2.0μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Triple Digital camera 12MP Extremely-Vast Digital camera F2.2, Pixel dimension: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Vast-angle Digital camera Twin Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel dimension: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Digital camera PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel dimension: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom * 30X Area Zoom contains 3x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Tremendous Decision expertise. Zooming in previous 3x could trigger some picture deterioration AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Cellular Platform for Galaxy * Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Applied sciences, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Integrated. Reminiscence & Storage 12GB Reminiscence with 1TB inside storage 12GB Reminiscence with 512GB inside storage 12GB Reminiscence with 256GB inside storage * Availability could differ by market or channel. Precise cupboard space could differ by market, mannequin, file dimension and format. Battery 4,400mAh (typical) twin battery * Typical worth examined underneath third-party laboratory situation. Typical worth is the estimated common worth contemplating the deviation in battery capability among the many battery samples examined underneath IEC 61960 normal. Rated capability is 4273mAh for Galaxy Z Fold6. Precise battery life could differ relying on community atmosphere, utilization patterns and different elements. Charging Wired Charging*: As much as 50% cost in round 30 min. with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***

Quick Wi-fi Charging 2.0****

Wi-fi PowerShare***** * Wired charging suitable with QC2.0 and AFC. Outcomes from inside Samsung lab exams, performed with 25W Journey Adapter whereas it has 0% of energy remaining, with all of the providers, options and display turned off. Precise charging velocity could differ relying on the precise utilization, charging circumstances and different elements. ** 25W Energy Adapter bought individually. Use solely Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Wi-fi charging suitable with WPC. **** Wi-fi PowerShare is restricted to Samsung or different model smartphones with WPC Qi wi-fi charging, akin to Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 collection, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 collection, Z Fold2, Note20 collection, S20 collection, Z Flip, Note10 collection, S10 collection, S9 collection, S8 collection, S7 collection, S6 collection, Note9, Note8, Observe FE, Note5 and wearables akin to Galaxy Buds2 Professional, Buds2, Buds Professional, Buds Stay, Watch6, Watch6 Traditional, Watch5, Watch5 Professional, Watch4, Watch4 Traditional, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Energetic, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Could not work with sure equipment, covers or different model units. Could have an effect on name reception or knowledge providers, relying in your community atmosphere. Water Resistance IP48 * Based mostly on lab check circumstances for submersion in as much as 1.5 meters of freshwater for as much as half-hour. Not suggested for seaside or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if moist. Water resistance of system is just not everlasting and will diminish over time due to regular put on and tear. OS Community & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 * Requires optimum 5G community connection, out there in choose markets. Test together with your service for availability and particulars. Obtain and streaming speeds could differ based mostly on content material supplier, server connection and different elements. ** Availability of LTE mannequin varies by market and service. Precise velocity could differ relying on market, service and person atmosphere. *** Wi-Fi 6E community availability could differ by market, community supplier and person atmosphere. Requires optimum connection and a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (aspect), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Corridor sensor, Proximity sensor, Gentle sensor Safety Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card As much as two Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM** * SIM card bought individually. Availability could differ relying on market and service. ** eSIM availability could differ relying on software program model, area and service. Test together with your service in case your cellular community plan helps eSIM. Colours Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy*

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White** * Availability of coloration could differ by market, area or service. ** On-line unique colours solely out there on Samsung.com.

​Galaxy Z Flip6 Show Fundamental Display 6.7-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Adaptive refresh charge (1~120Hz) Infinity Flex Show (2640 x 1080, 22:9) * Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6’s Fundamental Display dimension is 6.7-inch within the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; precise viewable space is much less because of the rounded corners and digicam gap. Cowl Display 3.4-inch Tremendous AMOLED 60Hz Show* 720 x 748 306 PPI * Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6’s Cowl Display dimension is 3.4-inch within the full rectangular kind; precise viewable space is roughly 95% of the total rectangular space because of the rounded corners and decrease cutout. Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm * Thickness of Galaxy Z Flip6 when folded measured from prime to backside of the glasses of Galaxy Z Flip6. Unfolded 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm * The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip6 when unfolded doesn’t embrace the body of the Fundamental Display. Weight 187g Digital camera Entrance Digital camera 10MP Selfie Digital camera F2.2, Pixel dimension: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Twin Digital camera 12MP Extremely-Vast Digital camera F2.2, Pixel dimension: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Vast-angle Digital camera Twin Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel dimension: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Cellular Platform for Galaxy * Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Applied sciences, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Integrated. Reminiscence & Storage 12GB Reminiscence with 512GB inside storage 12GB Reminiscence with 256GB inside storage * Obtainable storage capability is topic to preloaded software program. Reminiscence possibility could differ by market. Battery 4,000mAh (typical) twin battery * Typical worth examined underneath third-party laboratory situation. Typical worth is the estimated common worth contemplating the deviation in battery capability among the many battery samples examined underneath IEC 61960 normal. Rated capability is 3887mAh for Galaxy Z Flip6. Precise battery life could differ relying on community atmosphere, utilization patterns and different elements. Charging Wired Charging*: As much as 50% cost in round 30min. with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable*** Quick Wi-fi Charging 2.0**** Wi-fi PowerShare***** * Wired charging suitable with QC2.0 and AFC. Outcomes from inside Samsung lab exams, performed with 25W Journey Adapter whereas it has 0% of energy remaining, with all of the providers, options and display turned off. Precise charging velocity could differ relying on the precise utilization, charging circumstances and different elements. ** 25W Energy Adapter bought individually. Use solely Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Wi-fi charging suitable with WPC. **** Wi-fi PowerShare is restricted to Samsung or different model smartphones with WPC Qi wi-fi charging, akin to Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 collection, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 collection, Z Fold2, Note20 collection, S20 collection, Z Flip, Note10 collection, S10 collection, S9 collection, S8 collection, S7 collection, S6 collection, Note9, Note8, Observe FE, Note5 and wearables akin to Galaxy Buds2 Professional, Buds2, Buds Professional, Buds Stay, Watch6, Watch6 Traditional, Watch5, Watch5 Professional, Watch4, Watch4 Traditional, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Energetic, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Could not work with sure equipment, covers or different model units. It might have an effect on name reception or knowledge providers, relying in your community atmosphere. Water Resistance IP48 * Based mostly on lab check circumstances for submersion in as much as 1.5 meters of freshwater for as much as half-hour. Not suggested for seaside or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if moist. Water resistance of system is just not everlasting and will diminish over time due to regular put on and tear. OS Community & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 * Requires optimum 5G community connection, out there in choose markets. Test together with your service for availability and particulars. Obtain and streaming speeds could differ based mostly on content material supplier, server connection and different elements. ** Availability of LTE mannequin varies by market and service. Precise velocity could differ relying on market, service and person atmosphere. *** Wi-Fi 6E community availability could differ by market, community supplier and person atmosphere. Requires optimum connection and a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (aspect), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Corridor sensor, Proximity sensor, Gentle sensor Safety Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM** * SIM card bought individually. Availability could differ relying on market and service. ** eSIM availability could differ relying on software program model, area and service. Test together with your service in case your cellular community plan helps eSIM. Colours Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint* [Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White, Peach ** * Availability of coloration could differ by market, area or service. ** On-line unique colours solely out there on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Buds3 Galaxy Buds3 Professional Coloration Silver, White * Obtainable colours could differ by market, service or retailer. Silver, White * Obtainable colours could differ by market, service or retailer. Dimensions Earbud: 18.1 x 20.4 x 31.9 mm Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm Earbud: 18.1 x 19.8 x 33.2 mm Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm Weight Earbud: 4.7g Charging Case: 46.5g Earbud: 5.4g Charging Case: 46.5g * with M dimension eartip Speaker 1-Means: 11mm Dynamic Driver Enhanced 2-Means: 10.5mm Dynamic + 6.1mm Planar Microphone 3 Mics + VPU 3 Mics + VPU Sound High quality UHQ* 24bit Hello-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** ** Extremely prime quality audio as much as 24bit/96kHz is accessible on Galaxy S24 collection, S23 collection, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 collection with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Further units could also be supported sooner or later ** 24-bit Hello-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy units operating OneUI 4.0 or increased and Galaxy Buds3. 24-bit Hello-Fi sound assist could differ relying on the appliance *** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI model 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Helps One UI 3.1 or later UHQ* 24bit Hello-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** * Extremely prime quality audio as much as 24bit/96kHz is accessible on Galaxy S24 collection, S23 collection, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 collection with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Further units could also be supported sooner or later ** 24-bit Hello-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy units operating OneUI 4.0 or increased and Galaxy Buds3 Professional. 24-bit Hello-Fi sound assist could differ relying on the appliance. *** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI model 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Helps One UI 3.1 or later. ANC & Ambient Sound ANC ANC Ambient sound

Voice Detect* *** Galaxy Buds3 Professional can distinguish between noise and human voices. If you converse, it switches briefly to Ambient mode and reduces media quantity with the intention to hear conversations with out taking out your earbuds. Battery Capability Earbuds: 48mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The standard capability has been examined underneath third celebration laboratory circumstances. The standard capability is the estimated common capability contemplating the deviation in battery capability among the many battery samples examined underneath the IEC 61960-3 normal. The rated capability is 45mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Precise battery life could differ relying on the community atmosphere, utilization patterns and different elements. Earbuds: 53mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The standard capability has been examined underneath third celebration laboratory circumstances. The standard capability is the estimated common capability contemplating the deviation in battery capability among the many battery samples examined underneath the IEC 61960-3 normal. The rated capability is 50mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Precise battery life could differ relying on the community atmosphere, utilization patterns and different elements. Music Time As much as 5 hours / Complete as much as 24 hours (ANC on) As much as 6 hours / Complete as much as 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds present as much as 5hrs play time with ANC on (as much as 6 hours with ANC off), whereas the case supplies as much as 24 hours of battery life (as much as 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based mostly on inside testing. Audio playback time examined by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a just lately launched Galaxy smartphone with default settings together with ANC off. Precise battery life could differ and depend upon utilization circumstances, settings, variety of occasions charged, Bluetooth sign energy and different elements. Default setting refers back to the authentic setting for the Galaxy Buds3 when it was first launched, merely with the ability turned on. As much as 6 hours / Complete as much as 26 hours (ANC on) As much as 7 hours / Complete as much as 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds present as much as 6hrs play time with ANC on (as much as 7 hours with ANC off), whereas the case supplies as much as 26 hours of battery life (as much as 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based mostly on inside testing. Audio playback time examined by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Professional to a just lately launched Galaxy smartphone with default settings together with ANC on. Precise battery life could differ and depend upon utilization circumstances, settings, variety of occasions charged, Bluetooth sign energy and different elements. Default setting refers back to the authentic setting for the Galaxy Buds3 Professional when it was first launched, merely with the ability turned on. Speak Time As much as 3.5 hours / Complete as much as 18h (ANC on) As much as 4 hours / Complete as much as 20h (ANC off) * Earbuds present as much as 3.5hrs voice name time with ANC on (as much as 4 hours with ANC off), whereas the case supplies as much as 18 hours of battery life (as much as 20 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based mostly on inside testing. Voice name time examined by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a just lately launched Galaxy smartphone with default settings together with ANC off. Precise battery life could differ and depend upon utilization circumstances, settings, variety of occasions charged, Bluetooth sign energy and different elements. As much as 4.5 hours / Complete as much as 20h (ANC on) As much as 5 hours / Complete as much as 22h (ANC off) * Earbuds present as much as 4.5hrs voice name time with ANC on (as much as 5 hours with ANC off), whereas the case supplies as much as 20 hours of battery life (as much as 22 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based mostly on inside testing. Voice name time examined by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Professional to a just lately launched Galaxy smartphone with default settings together with ANC on. Precise battery life could differ and depend upon utilization circumstances, settings, variety of occasions charged, Bluetooth sign energy and different elements. Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Swap

AAC, SBC Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Swap

AAC, SBC Sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Drive & Contact (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Corridor sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Drive & Contact (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Corridor sensor Compatibility Android 10 or increased with greater than 1.5GB of Reminiscence * Some options is probably not out there on non-Samsung units. Availability could differ by market, operator or linked system. Android 10 or increased with greater than 1.5GB of Reminiscence * Some options is probably not out there on non-Samsung units. Availability could differ by market, operator or linked system. Water Resistance IP57* * earbuds solely IP57* * earbuds solely

1 Samsung Account login could also be required to make use of sure Samsung AI options. Samsung doesn’t make any guarantees, assurances or ensures as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output supplied by AI options. Availability of Galaxy AI options could differ relying on the area/nation, OS/One UI model, system mannequin and telephone service. Some operate availability could differ by system mannequin. Galaxy AI service could also be restricted for minors in sure areas with age restrictions over AI utilization. Galaxy AI options will likely be supplied at no cost till the top of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy units. Totally different phrases could apply for AI options supplied by third events.

2 Enhanced Armor Aluminum is included into body and hinge housing of the system. Armor Aluminum Body doesn’t embrace quantity and aspect keys.

3 Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®2 is included into entrance and rear of the system.

4 Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Integrated. Snapdragon branded merchandise are merchandise of Qualcomm Applied sciences, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

5 Options for Observe Help require a community connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability could differ by language. Voice recording characteristic within the Samsung Notes app is probably not supported in some international locations. Summarizing characteristic is activated when a sure variety of characters is met and is underneath the character restrict. Audio recordsdata should be underneath 3 hours in length to be processed. Accuracy of outcomes is just not assured.

6 Overlay translation not supported for PDF recordsdata secured with password.

7 Composer requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability could differ by language. Accuracy of outcomes is just not assured.

8 S Pen bought individually.

9 Sketch to picture requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Enhancing with Sketch to Picture could end in a resized picture as much as 12MP. A visual watermark is overlaid on the picture output upon saving with the intention to point out that the picture is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is just not assured.

10 Google Gemini app requires Google Account login. Product performance could also be depending on app and system settings. Some features is probably not suitable with sure apps. Service availability could differ by nation, language and system mannequin. Accuracy of outcomes is just not assured.

11 Sequences shortened and simulated. Outcomes for illustrative functions solely. Outcomes could differ relying on visible matches. Requires web connection. Customers could have to replace Android to the newest model. Product performance could also be dependent in your app and system settings. Some features is probably not suitable with sure apps. Availability of the service varies by nation and language. Accuracy of outcomes is just not assured. Circle to Search is just not out there by way of the FlexWindow.

12 Interpreter requires Samsung Account login. Sure languages could require language pack obtain. Service availability could differ by language. Accuracy of outcomes is just not assured. Availability and supported options could differ by nation, area or service. Availability of supported languages could differ.

13 Stay Translate requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Stay Translate is barely out there on the pre-installed Samsung Cellphone apps and a few third-party apps. Assist could differ by area. Sure languages could require language pack obtain. Service availability could differ by language. Accuracy of outcomes is just not assured.

14 Options for Picture Help require a community connection and Samsung Account login. Enhancing with Generative Edit leads to a resized picture as much as 12MP. A visual watermark is overlaid on the picture output upon saving with the intention to point out that the picture is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is just not assured.

15 Portrait Studio requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Helps JPG, HEIC (HEIF), BMP and PNG recordsdata. The background should not be clear. Enhancing with Generative Portrait leads to a resized picture as much as 12MP. A visual watermark is overlaid on the picture output upon saving with the intention to point out that the picture is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is just not assured.

16 Immediate Sluggish-mo characteristic is accessible on Samsung Video Participant and Samsung Gallery. Is probably not out there on sure video file sorts. Accuracy of outcomes not assured.

17 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6’s Fundamental Display dimension is 6.7-inch within the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; precise viewable space is much less because of the rounded corners and digicam gap.

18 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6’s Cowl Display is 3.4-inch within the full rectangular kind; precise viewable space is roughly 95% of the total rectangular space because of the rounded corners and decrease cutout. Galaxy Z Flip6’s Cowl is provided with a proximity sensor and helps HBM. Galaxy Z Flip6’s Cowl Display HBM has a peak brightness of 1,600nits for a brighter and clearer show.

19 Prompt Replies characteristic for Chat Help requires community connection to obtain messages. It could actually recommend replies with or with out community connection as soon as the messages are acquired by the system. Samsung Account login required. Solely supported from the FlexWindow of Galaxy Z Flip6. Service availability could differ by language and app. Accuracy of outcomes is just not assured.

20 Samsung Well being requires a community connection and Samsung Well being login. Availability of Samsung Well being could differ relying on nation. Supported objects could differ by nation.

21 Picture Ambient requires a community connection and Samsung Account login. Reflection of real-time climate circumstances could also be delayed as service depends on native climate data updates. Sure indoor, nighttime and low-resolution pictures is probably not suitable. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is just not assured. Service is at present solely out there on Galaxy S24 collection, Z Flip6 and Fold6.

22 Auto Zoom is restricted in low-light circumstances. Auto Zoom mode will disengage if the zoom is manually adjusted or if switched between back and front digicam.

23 Precise battery life varies by community atmosphere, options and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the variety of occasions charged and plenty of different elements.

24 Samsung Account login required. Galaxy AI settings stopping server entry will restrict the performance of some AI options. No matter server entry, Samsung doesn’t save person enter or output knowledge.

25 For extra details about the recycled supplies within the newest Galaxy Z collection, in addition to different Galaxy units, please evaluate the product environmental stories positioned on the Samsung Sustainability web site.

26 The gold bonding wires in sure digicam modules of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are made with 100% recycled gold sourced from e-waste and gold scraps. As well as, the copper foils of foremost logic boards and choose FPCBs are designed with 100% recycled copper sourced from discarded copper wires and chips. The above measurements are based mostly on weight.

27 Neodymium

28 Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will likely be supported with seven generations of OS upgrades and 7 years of safety updates from the worldwide launch date.

29 Audio interpretation is barely out there when carrying Buds and linked to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Interpreter characteristic is just not instantly supplied by Buds themselves. If Buds are unavailable, the interpreted content material is supplied on the display of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Sure languages could require language pack obtain. Service availability could differ by language, nation, area or service. Samsung Galaxy units could require the newest software program replace to correctly assist Galaxy AI options.

30 Language Setting follows the system language setting. Voice Command menu seems when language pack similar as system language exists. Supporting Language on the time of launch contains Korean and US English, and the supporting language will likely be expanded additional.

31 Adaptive Noise Management, Voice Detect and Siren Detect options are solely out there on Samsung Galaxy Buds3Pro. Adaptive Noise Management, Voice Detect and Siren Detect are all off by default..

32 Blade Lights solely out there on Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Professional.

33 Extremely-high high quality audio as much as 24bit/96kHz’ is accessible on Galaxy S24 collection, S23 collection, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 collection with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Extremely-high high quality audio characteristic is barely out there on choose Samsung Galaxy units at the moment. Further units could also be supported sooner or later.

34 Tremendous-Wideband name characteristic permit Buds to transmit voice as much as 16kHz, whereas earlier BT earphones solely transmit as much as the 8kHz band.

35 Availability of coloration for Galaxy Z collection could differ by market, area or service.

36 Availability of coloration for Galaxy Buds3 collection could differ by market, area or service.

37 Phrases and circumstances apply. Samsung Care+ protection, service kind and promotion particulars could differ by nation/area and deductible (service payment) could apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion profit, registration could also be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ data, please go to https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/