Sarah Becker Dies: MTV’s ‘The Real World: Miami’ Alum Was 52

Sarah Becker, greatest recognized for showing in MTV‘s The Actual World Season 5, has died. She was 52.

Becker appeared within the fifth season of the fact sequence set in Miami. In keeping with TMZ, Becker died by suicide earlier this week at her dwelling in Illinois, her household confirmed.

Pals of Becker have taken to social media to recollect her after studying she had died.

“Sarah Becker was product of pure sunshine… Filled with vitality and positivity, you couldn’t assist however really feel her heat standing in her presence. I’m grateful for our adventures and laughs. Huge hugs to all of the Wildstorm fam!” Daniel Norton posted on Fb.

As a reply to the put up, Norton additionally stated, “I feel Sarah was at all times a type of folks, that after you’ve met them, you’ve got a fond reminiscence or a shaggy dog story with them in it. One thing you possibly can at all times look again on and share with who you’re with. That was her energy.”

TMZ notes that Becker had moved to Illinois “to maintain household final yr” and had “struggled with psychological well being in latest months.” Becker had reportedly been concerned in a skateboarding accident just lately.

Following information of Becker’s demise, one other pal of the previous actuality star took to Fb to share images along with her.

“I simply discovered that one on the nicest folks that have ever been put in my life, particularly throughout my impressionable ages in my life has handed away. Each time I considered her I’d at all times see her smile, and bubbly persona. You had been beloved and can be missed,” Joel Benjamin wrote on Fb.

A pal of Becker shared her final Fb put up, which was dated June 14. In it, Becker requested her associates for dentist suggestions.

On The Actual World: Miami, Becker described herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old physique.” In the course of the season, Becker introduced dwelling a pet that she named Leroy. Becker’s co-stars included Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeun, and Mike Lambert.

