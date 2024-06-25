Sarah Becker, ‘The Real World’ reality show cast member, dead at 52 – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Sarah Becker, who appeared within the MTV actuality collection “The Actual World” in 1996, died earlier this week in Illinois, her household mentioned. She was 52.

Becker appeared in 22 episodes through the fifth season of the truth tv collection set in Miami, Deadline reported.

TMZ was the primary outlet to report Becker’s loss of life. In keeping with the movie star information web site, an unnamed member of the family confirmed that Becker died of suicide. She returned to Illinois “to deal with household final 12 months” and had “struggled with psychological well being in latest months,” in accordance with TMZ.

“Sarah Becker was made from pure sunshine … Filled with vitality and positivity, you couldn’t assist however really feel her heat standing in her presence,” Becker’s good friend, Daniel Norton, posted on Fb. “I’m grateful for our adventures and laughs. Massive hugs to all of the Wildstorm fam!”

Becker was 25 when she joined “The Actual World,” Us Weekly reported. On the present, she described herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old physique.”

A resident of La Jolla, California, on the time of the collection, Becker was working within the comedian ebook trade and was employed by Wildstorm Productions (or WildStorm), a comic book ebook imprint, in accordance with the journal.

Her costars throughout season 5 of “The Actual World” included Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeva and Mike Lambert, Us Weekly reported.

“I simply came upon that one (of) the nicest those that have ever been put in my life, particularly throughout my impressionable ages in my life has handed away,” Joel Benjamin wrote in a Fb put up. “Each time I considered her I’d at all times see her smile, and bubbly persona. You have been beloved and will likely be missed.”

Renzi posted to Instagram on Sunday after listening to concerning the loss of life of “considered one of my roommates in ‘The Actual World,’ including that “Sarah and I had not spoken because the finish of our present, so I don’t know something about her struggles.”

“The seven of us in that forged went via a weird, intense and typically traumatic expertise collectively, and that creates a connection between individuals, even once they select to not affiliate with one another,” Renzi wrote. “I can solely say, it’s very unhappy.”

Alekseyeva wrote in an Instagram put up that she was “past myself and unhappy” to listen to about Becker’s loss of life.

“I can’t consider this,” she wrote.

Notice: In case you or somebody you understand is considering of harming themselves, the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline gives free help through the Lifeline by dialing 988. For extra about threat components and warning indicators, go to the group’s official web site.

