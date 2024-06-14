Saulos Chilima: Malawi vice president killed in plane crash along with 9 other passengers





CNN

Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima has been killed in a aircraft crash together with 9 different passengers, the nation’s President Lazarus Chakwera introduced Tuesday.

The plane went lacking after it didn’t land on the Mzuzu Worldwide Airport, about 380 km (240 miles) to the north of the capital Lilongwe. The wreckage of the aircraft has been situated, Chakwera mentioned in an deal with to the nation.

“The search and rescue operation I ordered to search out the lacking aircraft that carried our vp and 9 others has been accomplished. The aircraft has been discovered. And I’m deeply saddened and sorry to tell you that it has turned out to be a horrible tragedy,” Chakwera mentioned.

The Malawian chief disclosed that the plane was discovered “fully destroyed” close to a hill within the Chikangawa Forest in northern Malawi, including that “phrases can not describe how heartbreaking that is.”

Chakwera paid tribute to his deputy, describing him as “a very good man, a faithful father and husband, (and) a patriotic citizen who served his nation with distinction.”

“His passing is a horrible loss to his spouse, Mary, his household, his mates, his colleagues within the cupboard and to all of us as a nation,” Chakwera mentioned in his deal with from the Malawian capital. The president additionally mourned the lack of the opposite passengers onboard.

The Malawian chief highlighted the tragic nature of the accident, telling journalists that he had himself beforehand traveled on the identical plane.

“But regardless of the monitor report of the plane and the expertise of the crew, one thing horrible went unsuitable with that plane on its flight again to Lilongwe,” he added.

On Monday night, the president had instructed journalists that air visitors management had suggested the vp’s aircraft in opposition to making an attempt to land, and advisable turning again to the capital because of poor visibility. Not lengthy after, the authorities misplaced contact with the plane, and began a search operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Malawi Defence Power mentioned it had deployed drones and at the least 200 troopers to seek for the aircraft on the Chikangawa Forest reserve the place alerts of its whereabouts have been final obtained.

The Power Commander Paul Valentino Phiri mentioned rescue operations had been delayed by dangerous climate situations.

The vp and 9 different victims will all be laid to relaxation in “a dignified method,” Chakwera mentioned.

Their stays arrived within the capital Tuesday night and have been obtained by Chakwera, reside visuals confirmed.

The nation will observe a 21-day nationwide mourning for Chilima and the opposite officers killed within the crash. The mourning interval will begin on June 11 and final till July 1, in accordance with a press release from the president’s workplace.

United Nations Secretary-Common António Guterres mentioned he was “very saddened” to listen to of the aircraft crash. “We provide condolences to their households and we stand with the individuals of Malawi at this unhappy time,” he mentioned.

Chilima, 51, had arrived again in Malawi on June 6 after attending the Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul final week. He first served as deputy to former President Peter Mutharika between 2014 and 2019 earlier than being sworn in as vp for a second time in 2020. An economist, Chilima beforehand headed Airtel Malawi, the primary Malawian to guide the telecommunications firm.

“I take into account it one of many best honors of my life to have had him as my deputy and counsellor for the previous 4 years,” President Chakwera mentioned.

Chilima is survived by his spouse Mary and two youngsters.