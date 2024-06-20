Scotland vs Switzerland Predictions and Betting Tips: Scots Struggles Set to Continue

Our soccer betting knowledgeable gives his Scotland vs Switzerland predictions and betting ideas forward of their Euro 2024 conflict in Cologne.

Scotland are aiming to achieve the European Championship knockout rounds for the primary time however they may not have gotten off on a a lot worse footing having misplaced 5-1 to host nation Germany.

They’re backside of Group A and sit three factors adrift of second-placed Switzerland, who opened up with a formidable 3-1 victory over Hungary.

Scotland vs Switzerland Betting Ideas

Switzerland and over 2.5 objectives @ +225 with bet365

Kwadwo Duah to attain any time @ +275 with bet365

Kwadwo Duah, John McGinn, Ruben Vargas to every have over 0.5 pictures on the right track @ +500 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, appropriate on the time of publishing and topic to vary.

One other Swiss Stroll on the Playing cards

Switzerland have been unfancied earlier than a ball was kicked at Euro 2024 however they ticked a variety of bins with their 3-1 overcome Hungary and may make it two from two in opposition to Scotland in Cologne.

Within the construct as much as the event there have been just a few query marks over the Swiss, who had gained simply 4 of their ten video games in qualifying.

However they performed with a variety of intent and high quality in opposition to the Hungarians and have been worthy of their two-goal victory margin.

Scotland took on Germany the earlier night and have been completely outclassed in a 5-1 defeat.

The Scots’ head coach Steve Clarke must provide you with a greater plan however there doesn’t seem like a properly of untapped potential inside his squad.

Clarke’s males will in all probability try to play in a extra attacking style however they could wrestle to keep away from one other high-scoring loss.

Duah Might Dent Scottish Hopes

Inexperienced Swiss striker Kwadwo Duah was handed a shock begin for his nation’s Group A conflict in opposition to Hungary and he got here up trumps by scoring a well-taken aim.

Duah appeared to relish the event and his tempo and energy ought to trigger loads of issues for a suspect Scottish backline which struggled a lot on the event’s opening evening.

Scotland are prone to play the next defensive position in opposition to the Swiss however they may depart themselves open in opposition to the livewire Duah, who might notch his second aim of the competitors.

Trio to Be Middle of Motion

As beforehand defined, Kwadwo Duah may very well be one in every of numerous gamers on the middle of the motion on this conflict.

Winger Ruben Vargas might show one other menace to the Scotland aim, after a 73-minute look within the win over Hungary the place he recorded 2 pictures, each being on the right track.

If Scotland get something from the competition, there isn’t any doubt it is going to focus round star man John McGinn.

The Aston Villa midfielder averaged 1.1 pictures per sport within the Premier League this season and will take a look at the Hungary aim.

Due to this fact, a combo guess of Kwadwo Duah, John McGinn, and Ruben Vargas to every have over 0.5 pictures on the right track might very properly be price a… shot.

