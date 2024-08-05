Scottie Scheffler shoots 62 to win golf gold at Olympics

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The legend of Scottie Scheffler retains rising, and the most recent addition is golden.

World No. 1 Scheffler caught hearth on the again 9 at Le Golf Nationwide, coming from off the tempo to swipe the gold medal for Staff USA from a gaggle of elite contenders within the ultimate holes of a enthralling Paris Olympics competitors.

Opening the ultimate spherical 4 photographs again of the leaders, Scheffler tied a course file by firing a 9-under-par 62 on Sunday. He birdied his first three holes of the afternoon after which six of 9 after the flip, together with a pivotal run of 4 in a row to grab a spot atop the leaderboard that he would not lose.

Scheffler’s match complete of 19 beneath beat silver-medalist Tommy Fleetwood of Nice Britain by one shot. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (17 beneath) gained the bronze medal.

In his first Olympics, Scheffler, 28, hadn’t been thrilled with how he’d performed the primary three rounds, however he’d performed nicely sufficient to remain with out shouting distance. Ultimately, he stepped up whereas different prime gamers stumbled down the stretch. Spain’s Jon Rahm – who led by 4 strokes at one level Sunday – performed holes No. 11 by way of No. 14 at 4 over, making a expensive double bogey on 14.

Eire’s Rory McIlroy hit it into the water on No. 15. That was a expensive double bogey for him.

In the meantime, Scheffler took the solo lead with a 17-foot birdie putt on No. 17, one stroke forward of Fleetwood, who nonetheless had three holes remaining. After a birdie on the par-3 sixteenth to catch Scheffler, Fleetwood drove it into the deep tough on No. 17. From off the inexperienced, he chipped a poor third shot too far previous the outlet and bogeyed to slide to 18 beneath. Scheffler was on the driving vary, getting ready for a attainable playoff, as Fleetwood missed the inexperienced on No. 18 and could not chip in for a birdie.

It was the second Olympic golf gold medal in a row for the U.S. males, with Scheffler matching teammate Xander Schauffele’s gold from Tokyo.

Schauffele opened Sunday’s spherical tied for the lead however unraveled within the ultimate 11 holes. He bogeyed No. 8. Then on No. 12 and No. 13, wayward drives into the tough led to bogeys, and a double bogey on No. 15 ended dwindling possibilities for a medal.

One other American – Wyndham Clark – who’d been largely forgotten since capturing a first-round 75, closed with consecutive 65s to go to 11 beneath for match. It was an encouraging weekend for a participant who had been struggling of late. And the USA’s Collin Morikawa could not get a lot going this week, capturing three 70s to complete 6 beneath.