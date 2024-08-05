Scottie Scheffler wins gold medal in Olympics golf – NBC New York

Scottie Scheffler added a gold medal to an incredible 2024 season that has already included a second inexperienced jacket with a win on the Masters. Scheffler gained the lads’s particular person stroke play golf event on the Paris Olympics’ Le Golf Nationwide course with a wild remaining spherical on Sunday.

Scheffler, 28, wins his first Olympic medal in his Olympics debut and brings the gold again to the USA.

Scheffler scored a -9 beneath remaining spherical of 62 on Sunday to catapult himself onto the highest of the rostrum. He completed -19 beneath par. Scheffler would birdie holes 1, 2, 3, 10, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17 for an thrilling remaining spherical.

He set an Olympic report for 72 holes at 19-under 265. Nice Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood, who fell out of the lead with a bogey from the tough on the seventeenth, obtained up-and-down for par on the ultimate gap for a 66 to win the silver medal.

Scheffler was visibly emotional through the medal ceremony because the nationwide anthem performed, showing to wipe away tears in his eyes.

“I am not large on comparisons or something like that,” Scheffler mentioned when requested by NBC Olympics the place this ranks amongst his accomplishments. “I am simply going to get pleasure from this second. Like I mentioned, I take large delight in representing my nation and I am very proud to be going house, to be going again to the USA with a medal.”

Hideki Matsuyama (-17) gained the bronze. France’s Victor Perez (-16) completed fourth, simply off the rostrum. Eire’s Rory McIlroy (-15) and Spain’s John Rahm (-15) completed tied for fifth.

USA’s Xander Schauffele, who gained the gold within the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, completed tied for ninth at -12. Wyndham Clark (-11) tied for 14th and Colin Morikawa (-5) completed tied at twenty fourth.

Schauffele was tied for the 54-hole lead with Rahm till he had a collapse of his personal. So did Rory McIlroy, one off the lead till hitting wedge into the water on the fifteenth gap.

Scheffler is at present ranked primary on the earth and is properly positioned to win participant of the 12 months. He has six PGA wins in 2024, together with successful the Masters (his second win in Augusta), the Memorial, the RBC Heritage, the Gamers Championship, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler is the primary golfer to win six instances on the PGA tour in a single season since Tiger Woods in 2009.

All 4 golf majors additionally went to a participant from the USA.

“It was a fairly cool expertise, it was very particular,” Scheffler mentioned. “Like I mentioned, representing your nation is superb. Placing on the flag each morning is a fairly humbling expertise. Going out right here and doing our greatest. It was undoubtedly a enjoyable expertise, it was actually cool to go see the opposite occasions. I am proud to be going house with a medal.”

The place is Scottie Scheffler from?

Scottie Scheffler was born in Dallas, Texas, however when he was six, his household moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey, the place he spend most of his childhood, based on NBC Olympics. Scheffler went to the College of Texas.