SEAS welcomes new faculty in Computer Science, Applied Math

The Harvard John A. Paulson College of Engineering and Utilized Sciences (SEAS) is welcoming 4 new researchers within the fields of machine studying, synthetic intelligence and knowledge administration to its ranks of school. Three of the 4 new school may even be Investigators with The Kempner Institute for the Examine of Pure and Synthetic Intelligence at Harvard College, which is housed on the Science and Engineering Advanced.

“We’re at a transformational second for synthetic intelligence and I couldn’t be extra excited to recruit excellent new school to SEAS,” mentioned David C. Parkes, the John A. Paulson Dean. “Our new school colleagues are bringing a wealth of expertise and experience on the chopping fringe of machine studying and AI, driving foundational analysis that may be sure that we proceed to know and embrace AI and have it work to the advantage of everybody.”

The brand new school embrace:

Juncheng Yang

Juncheng Yang will be a part of SEAS in 2025 as an Assistant Professor of Pc Science. Yang’s analysis focuses on the efficiency, sustainability and reliability of knowledge techniques. He leverages in-depth measurements to design new techniques and algorithms for tomorrow’s compute and storage techniques. Yang is especially excited about creating strong, dependable and sustainable cache/storage administration and machine studying techniques and creating new approaches to make machine studying extra sensible for storage techniques.

Yang can be becoming a member of SEAS from Carnegie Mellon College, the place he obtained his Ph.D.