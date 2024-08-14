See featured cups – NBC New York

Get your nostalgia on.

McDonald’s on Tuesday launched the “Collector’s Meal,” that includes a alternative of breakfast or lunch objects together with one among six collectible cups impressed by the chain’s connection to iconic toys, motion pictures, popular culture and extra.

“Through the years, our followers have constructed a particular connection to McDonald’s collectibles,” a press launch from McDonald’s stated. “From Joyful Meal toys to merch, video games and cups, these keepsakes are extra than simply issues – they unlock core recollections round a few of our favourite McDonald’s moments.”

The cups highlight “traditional keepsakes” of McDonald’s collaborations all through the years, relationship again to the Nineteen Eighties.

In response to the chain, the collectible cups are supposed to give followers a “reminiscence that they’ll maintain of their arms.

What’s within the Collector’s meal?

Here is a breakdown of the six-cup lineup, in response to the discharge:

The design places a recent spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our creativeness

A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup options a number of the period's most beloved characters, like Golden Arches Bear (2004)

Preserve cool with a contemporary twist on traditional Coca-Cola designs that remember iconic collabs with McDonald's over time

From hanging on the seashore to occurring massive adventures, the Whats up Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the enjoyment of being with our greatest pals – and the McDonald's collectibles that remind us of these moments

Impressed by the enduring movie franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we have liked for generations, together with the collectibles that introduced them to life

The Grimace Glass. Boo Buckets. Humorous Fry Pals. Our followers fell in love with these collectibles from the beginning. So, it is solely proper that we present love to those iconic keepsakes by spotlighting them on their very own cup

The cups come as a part of a McDonald’s “Collector’s Meal,” which might be accessible all day lengthy. Every meal consists of one cup and the choice of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Sizzling Espresso throughout breakfast hours, or, a 10-piece Rooster McNuggets or Huge Mac with fries and a smooth drink all through the remaining day.

The meal might be accessible for a restricted time, the discharge stated.

In response to a spokesperson, the value of the “Collector’s Meal” might be decided at particular person eating places and should differ by location.