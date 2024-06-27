See list of 68 products recalled for listeria risk

Completely Cool Inc., has recalled 68 ice cream merchandise throughout 13 manufacturers as a result of they’ve the potential to be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Meals and Drug Administration introduced Monday.

Completely Cool, an ice cream producer based mostly in Owings Mills, Maryland, has ceased the manufacturing and distribution of the affected merchandise on account of FDA sampling that found the presence of listeria monocytogenes, the FDA stated. No different merchandise made by Completely Cool are impacted by this recall.

The merchandise have been distributed nationwide and have been accessible in retail places and direct supply, the FDA stated. No sicknesses have been reported thus far.

Customers in possession of recalled merchandise are inspired to return it to the place of buy for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Completely Cool at 410-363-7801 and in addition at [email protected], between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Ice cream merchandise being recalled

Here’s a full listing of the merchandise being recalled.

Signs of listeriosis an infection

In line with the FDA, there are a selection of signs for listeriosis, the an infection usually attributable to Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Relying on the severity of the sickness, signs could final from days to a number of weeks. Delicate signs could embrace a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

If the extra extreme type of listeriosis develops, signs can embrace headache, stiff neck, confusion, lack of steadiness and convulsions. For the very younger, the aged, and the immune-compromised, listeriosis may end up in dying.

Listeria an infection could cause miscarriages and stillbirths amongst pregnant girls, the FDA stated.

Gabe Hauari is a nationwide trending information reporter at USA TODAY. You may observe him on X @GabeHauari or e-mail him at [email protected].