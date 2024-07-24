Sen. Joe Manchin says he won’t run for president but calls for Democratic “mini primary” now that Biden’s out

Sen. Joe Manchin, the longtime West Virginia Democrat who not too long ago turned an unbiased, informed “CBS Mornings” on Monday that he will not be working for president.

“I’m not going to be a candidate for president,” Manchin mentioned a day after President Biden dropped out of the race. “I’m a candidate for principally talking to the center of this nation.”

Manchin known as for Democrats to carry a “mini major” to “discover out when you’ve got the strongest candidate,” however added that it now “appears to be predetermined by President Biden.”

Mr. Biden has thrown his help behind Vice President Kamala Harris, though he can not appoint a nominee. Whereas many Democrats are already lining up behind Harris, various outstanding members of the Democratic Social gathering — together with leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries — haven’t but thrown their help behind her. If Harris will get help from get together leaders and delegates, she might be nominated as quickly because the Democrats maintain their digital roll-call vote on Aug. 1.

If Democrats don’t line up behind a candidate, there might be an open conference, wherein a candidate could be chosen by delegates on the Democratic Nationwide Conference in Chicago.

Sen. Joe Manchin on “CBS Mornings,” July 22, 2024. CBS Information



Manchin steered that Harris is just too far left, however he mentioned “let’s examine if she comes again.”

“You recognize, an individual will be in a single place and make a change, or a course change,” Manchin mentioned. “I want to see that course change. And let’s examine if that may occur. However except you’ve got a contested major, or some kind of contest, you are going to get what you have obtained.”

Manchin, who’s not working for reelection to the Senate, has come out in opposition to former President Donald Trump, though Trump may be very standard in his state. He insisted Monday that he’s not attempting to throw the election to Trump.

His tv appearances on Monday, he mentioned, are “principally me talking what I consider in my coronary heart and I consider 51% of us within the middle of this nation, which we name the wise moderates.”

Manchin praised Mr. Biden, who he served with within the Senate, saying he “all the time made good choices and the precise resolution, despite the fact that I might agree or disagree.”

“We did it respectfully and may speak by it, we name one another and we have been having good conversations and all the time counted on Joe making the precise resolution,” Manchin mentioned.

However Manchin mentioned he feels presidents ought to serve six-year phrases as a substitute of working for reelection after 4 years.

