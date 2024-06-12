Sen. John Fetterman, wife hospitalized after car crash in Maryland

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and his spouse Giselle have been hospitalized following a two-car-crash in Maryland Sunday.

Fetterman was driving a Chevrolet Traverse and struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala on Interstate-70 in Hancock, based on a Maryland State Police spokesperson. The division mentioned in a press release to USA TODAY that the motive force of the Impala was additionally taken to Battle Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.

No citations got and that an investigation is ongoing, based on the division.

A spokesperson for the senator mentioned in a press release to USA TODAY that the Fettermans have been taken to the hospital out of an abundance of warning and John was handled for a bruised shoulder. The workplace didn’t disclose Giselle’s accidents.

The couple have been discharged Sunday afternoon and are doing effectively, based on the spokesperson.

Fetterman posted a video to his X, previously Twitter, account Monday displaying that he and his spouse have been at their residence in Braddock, Pennsylvania.