Sen. John Fetterman, wife involved in Sunday morning crash in Maryland: ‘Worst anniversary ever’

United States Senator John Fetterman was concerned in an early morning crash Sunday morning in Maryland, FOX 29 has realized.

Shortly earlier than 8 a.m. Sunday, Maryland State Police responded to the realm of I-70 and I-68 in Hancock, Maryland, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Police say Fetterman, 54, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Traverse when he struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala.

A passenger in Fetterman’s automotive, and the motive force of the Impala have been each taken by ambulance to Conflict Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.

MORE HEADLINES:

In a press release to FOX 29, a spokesperson for Fetterman’s workplace acknowledged that Fetterman and his spouse Gisele have been evaluated a the hospital in an abundance of warning.

Sen. Fetterman was handled for a bruised shoulder, and each he and his spouse have been discharged later Sunday afternoon.

They’ve since returned to their house in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

Maryland State Police say no citations have been issued instantly following the crash, although the investigation is ongoing.

The total assertion from Fetterman’s workplace will be discovered under:

“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele have been concerned in a automotive accident with one other driver. Out of an abundance of warning, they have been evaluated at an area hospital. John was handled for a bruised shoulder and so they have been discharged that afternoon. They’re doing properly and pleased to be again in Braddock.”

Sen. Fetterman and his spouse uploaded a video to X Monday night with frozen peas from Harris Teeter and Tylenol in tow to offer people an replace on their restoration.

“You might need heard G and I have been in a automotive accident yesterday. Thanks all for the properly needs. Not one of the best ways to spend our sixteenth wedding ceremony anniversary however we’re doing properly and pleased to be again house in Braddock with the household,” the tweet learn.