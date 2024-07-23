Senate Ethics Committee starts review of Sen. Bob Menendez’s conduct following bribery conviction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Ethics Committee stated Monday that its members had voted unanimously to assessment allegations that Sen. Bob Menendez violated Senate guidelines, constructing in direction of potential disciplinary actions towards the New Jersey Democrat after he was convicted of bribery prices this month.

The ethics panel might suggest that Menendez be censured or expelled, which might put most stress on the senator to resign or pave the best way for the Senate to carry a vote on his expulsion. It requires a two-thirds vote for the Senate to expel a member.

A New Jersey jury this month discovered Menendez, 70, responsible of accepting bribes of gold and money from three New Jersey businessmen and appearing as a overseas agent for the Egyptian authorities. The senator has stated he plans to enchantment the decision and given no indication he’ll resign, regardless of widespread calls from fellow Democrats that he step down.

Menendez’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the Senate Ethics Committee’s motion Monday.

The committee stated in an announcement that after it completes the assessment, it “will transfer expeditiously to submit a written report back to the Senate together with particular findings and any suggestions for disciplinary motion.”