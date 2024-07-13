Serena Williams takes shot at Chiefs’ Harrison Butker during ESPYS

LOS ANGELES – ESPYS host Serena Williams poked enjoyable at a number of celebrities whereas on stage on the Dolby Theatre Thursday night time. However maybe her most memorable jab was directed at Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The second occurred when Williams, her older sister Venus, and actress Quinta Brunson have been on stage discussing ladies’s sports activities.

“So, go forward and revel in ladies’s sports activities such as you would another sports activities, as a result of they’re sports activities,” Venus stated.

Then Serena shortly replied: “Besides you, Harrison Butker. We do not want you.”

Butker was seen on the purple carpet on the ESPY Awards Thursday night time.

Serena’s verbal jab got here in response to Butker’s controversial feedback about ladies he made at a graduation speech at Benedictine School earlier this 12 months.

“For the women current immediately, congratulations on an incredible accomplishment. You ought to be pleased with all that you’ve got achieved thus far in your younger lives. I wish to communicate on to you briefly as a result of I believe it’s you, the ladies, who’ve had probably the most diabolical lies advised to you,” Butker stated to the graduates. “What number of of you might be sitting right here now about to cross this stage and are occupied with all of the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your profession? A few of it’s possible you’ll go on to guide profitable careers on the planet, however I’d enterprise to guess that almost all of you might be most enthusiastic about your marriage and the youngsters you’ll convey into this world.”

Butker obtained widespread backlash after parts of his graduation speech went viral.