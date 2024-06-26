Connect with us

Seth Binzer, lead singer of Crazy Town, dies at 49 – Daily News

Singer Shifty Shellshock of the band Loopy City has died, based on the Los Angeles County Division of Medical Examiner. He was 49.

Shellshock, whose actual title was Seth Binzer, died Monday at a residence in Los Angeles County, based on the coroner’s on-line information.

The reason for loss of life was unknown. Shellshock has spoken publicly about his struggles with dependancy.

Loopy City’s track “Butterfly” topped the charts in 2000.

Trending