Severe weather in Chicago classifies as ‘derecho’ -- here’s what that means

CHICAGO – The extreme climate that struck Chicago on Monday night time labeled as a “derecho.”

You would possibly keep in mind the Southern Nice Lakes Derecho in Could of 1998. Winds gusted as much as 90 mph from Mid-Michigan to Metro Detroit, creating one of many worst windstorms to maneuver by means of the area in recorded historical past.

💨 Michigan climate historical past: The derecho of July 16, 1980

To be outlined as a derecho, a storm should trigger a wind harm swatch that extends greater than 240 miles. It should embrace wind gusts of a minimum of 58 mph alongside its size.

The Nice Lakes Derecho of 1998 killed 4 folks, injured a whole lot, and precipitated hundreds of thousands of {dollars}’ price of harm in Michigan.

In 1980, a derecho that tracked throughout southern Michigan left extreme harm alongside I-94 and to the south. Wind gusts of greater than 100 mph have been reported, blowing railroad vehicles off monitor and blowing out home windows of the Renaissance Heart.

Statistically, 70% of derechos occur throughout the heat season of Could by means of August.