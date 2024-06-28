Sha’Carri Richardson reaches 200 semifinals

Sha’Carri Richardson is on to the following spherical within the 200 meters on the US. Olympic monitor and subject trials.

Richardson positioned first within the opening spherical of the ladies’s 200. She ran a season-best 21.99 to qualify for the following spherical. It is the second-fastest time on this planet this 12 months. The highest six in every warmth, plus the following three quickest instances, transfer on to the semifinals.

Richardson gained the 100 final Saturday to stamp her ticket to the Paris Olympics. Her 100-winning time of 10.71 is the quickest time on this planet this 12 months. The 100 is Richardson’s strongest occasion, however she’s anticipated to make Crew USA’s girls’s 200 squad, too.

The 24-year-old sprinter gained gold within the 100 and positioned third within the 200 on the 2023 world championships.

Gabby Thomas advances to semifinals

Thomas, the 2023 world championships silver medalist, certified to the following spherical within the 200.

Thomas gained the fourth warmth, operating a 22.11 to make it into the semifinal spherical. She got here into the trials ranked No. 3 on this planet within the 200.

The 27-year-old sprinter positioned third within the 200 on the Tokyo Olympics.

McKenzie Lengthy advances to semifinals

Lengthy is trying to redeem herself after a disappointing efficiency within the 100.

Lengthy ran a 22.49 and completed first within the second warmth within the opening spherical of the 200 to advance to the semifinals. Considered one of USA TODAY Sports activities’ school athletes to observe, Lengthy didn’t make it to the ultimate within the 100 meters.

At this 12 months’s NCAA championships, Lengthy gained the 100, 200 and was on Ole Miss’ gold medal-winning 4×100-relay group.

