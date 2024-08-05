Sha’Carri Richardson’s silver medal to St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred was no failure.

That is a part of Slate’s 2024 Olympics protection. Learn extra right here.

On Saturday, on the Stade de France in Paris, the stage was all set for a kind of basic Olympics redemption tales. After lacking the Tokyo Video games totally on account of a optimistic drug take a look at and a controversial suspension, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was set to make her Olympics debut within the 100-meter sprint—and doubtlessly declare the gold medal that she didn’t get an opportunity to win three years in the past. In June, on the U.S. Olympic Trials, Richardson ran the 100-meter sprint in 10.71 seconds—the quickest time that any lady wherever had posted this yr. Going into Paris, she was the odds-on favourite to win 100-meter gold.

After which … she didn’t. In a last that featured not one of the three Jamaican sprinters who took the rostrum in Tokyo, Richardson got here in second to Julien Alfred, from St. Lucia, a small Caribbean nation that, till in the present day, had by no means received an Olympic medal in something. Richardson appeared to get out of the blocks slowly, and initially lagged behind a lot of the sphere. She kicked it into gear midway by way of and recovered in time to assert the silver medal. However there was no catching Alfred, who led for a lot of the race and crossed the end line a stride and a half earlier than anybody else.

Though Alfred has been operating very well this yr—the ten.78-second 100-meter sprint she ran in June was, earlier than Saturday, the third-fastest ladies’s time logged in 2024—her Olympic gold nonetheless counts as an upset. For Richardson and her followers, in the meantime, her silver medal certainly counts as a disappointment. However solely a idiot or a troll would name her efficiency a failure.

The previous 5 years of Richardson’s life have been the stuff of biopics. In 2019, as a school freshman, she broke the collegiate report within the 100-meter sprint, clocking a time of 10.75 seconds—the quickest 100-meter sprint that any lady wherever had run in two years. However, as loads of folks famous on the time, Richardson’s time would have been even sooner had she not begun celebrating her victory earlier than crossing the end line. The screenwriter who pens the eventual Sha’Carri Richardson film will probably use this incident as a little bit of thematic foreshadowing: a spectacular athlete who can solely be slowed by her personal decisions.

In 2021, on the U.S. Olympic Trials, Richardson received the 100-meter sprint with a time of 10.86 seconds. She was all set to go to Tokyo—after which … she didn’t. After testing optimistic for marijuana utilization, Richardson was hit with a one-month suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Company that might finish days after the Tokyo Olympics started. In contrast to another Olympic contenders who’ve failed pre-Video games drug assessments, Richardson selected to not attraction her suspension. She stayed residence and watched in 2021 as Jamaica swept the ladies’s 100-meter podium.

If you happen to had been taking note of the Olympics in 2021, you then’ll certainly keep in mind that Richardson’s suspension made lots of people very indignant—and never with out motive. Marijuana is hardly a performance-enhancing drug, which raised questions on why the USADA was testing for it in any respect. What’s extra, marijuana is authorized in lots of American states—together with Oregon, the state wherein Richardson used it. Whereas the observe star admitted to utilizing marijuana through the Olympic Trials, she mentioned that she had achieved so after studying that her organic mom had lately died. (Richardson was raised by her grandmother and her aunt.)

“I wish to take accountability for my actions. … I’m not searching for an excuse,” Richardson mentioned on the time, at the same time as numerous Twitter moralists appeared to take self-righteous pleasure in her absence. However she additionally made clear that the suspension was only a pace bump in her Olympics journey. “This would be the final time the Olympics don’t see Sha’Carri Richardson,” she mentioned. “I’ve loads of Video games left in me to compete in, and I’ve loads of expertise that backs me up.”

The sprinter has spent a lot of the previous three years dwelling as much as her personal prediction. In 2023, she received the world championship within the 100-meter sprint with a time of 10.65 seconds. This June, on the U.S. Olympic Trials, she completed first within the 100-meter sprint as soon as once more, besting her 2021 mark by 0.15 of a second and punching her ticket to Paris with that yr’s quickest time of 10.71. She entered Saturday as each the statistical and the sentimental favourite for Olympic gold.

The truth that she completed simply wanting that end result doesn’t outline Richardson both as an individual or an athlete—and it definitely doesn’t imply that she failed. Richardson’s eight rivals on Saturday won’t have been favored to win, however in addition they weren’t eight random slobs who’d been pulled out of the stands. They’re eight of the quickest ladies on this planet. On any given day, any single one in all them is able to successful any race that they enter. Sure, Richardson is exceptionally quick, and is having an ideal yr—however regardless of how briskly you might be, generally you simply get crushed.

Julien Alfred, Saturday’s victor, has crushed Richardson earlier than. She comes from St. Lucia, which boasts a inhabitants of about 180,000 folks—or roughly the identical inhabitants as Chattanooga, Tennessee. The island nation is hardly a global sporting powerhouse—which makes Alfred’s gold not simply stunning, however significant, in a method that’s exhausting for People to know. Saturday’s 100-meter sprint last was proven on an enormous out of doors display in St. Lucia, and when Alfred crossed the end line, the gang erupted as if that they had all simply received the lottery. At that second, it felt like Alfred’s victory wasn’t simply Alfred’s victory—it was all of St. Lucia’s victory.

In some fictionalized cinematic model of Richardson’s story, she would have run away with the gold in Paris. However actual life not often resolves as neatly as the films do—and, because it seems, Alfred’s story is a fairly good one, too. As for Richardson, properly, she’s 24 years previous and operating in addition to she ever has, and she’s going to nonetheless be in her prime when the Los Angeles Video games kick off in 2028. Whereas her silver medal on Saturday may strike some as a disappointment, it isn’t a tragedy, it isn’t a failure, and it virtually definitely isn’t the top of her Olympic story. She’s bought 4 extra years now to work on writing her very best ending.