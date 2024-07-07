Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, expert picks, preview

Whether or not it is justified or not in boxing’s arbitrary court docket of public opinion, Shakur Stevenson enters the ultimate bout of his Prime Rank deal on Saturday with out the identical fanfare and hype he so not too long ago held.

Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) returns to his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, to defend his WBC light-weight title in opposition to Artem Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) contained in the Prudential Heart. However in case you are solely pretty much as good in boxing as your final efficiency, followers and consultants alike can not seem to forgive the proficient southpaw for the outcomes of his most up-to-date efficiency.

It is not sufficient that the 27-year-old Stevenson, who captured the silver medal on the 2016 Olympics, has gained titles in three divisions whereas cementing himself among the many pound-for-pound finest within the sport. When Stevenson was propped up final November by Prime Rank and ESPN to headline an essential combat card throughout the identical week as System 1’s long-awaited debut on the Las Vegas strip, he did not ship on any of the expectations for pleasure or leisure.

Competing in a vacant title bout after former undisputed 135-pound champion Devin Haney moved up in weight, Stevenson entered with an undisclosed hand harm and proceeded to cautiously field circles across the hard-hitting Edwin De Los Santos in a masterclass that noticed him set a CompuBox divisional report for fewest punches landed by his opponent.

It was simply cripplingly boring to observe and the outcome got here at a poor time for Stevenson, who had talked a variety of trash heading in about his plans to knock out De Los Santos whereas trying to set up himself on the identical stage because the big-name contemporaries in and round his weight division, together with the likes of Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Ryan Garcia, Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez Jr.

“Boxing turned on me however, on the finish of the day, I am a one-man military so I ain’t tripping,” Stevenson advised CBS Sports activities final week. “I will go in opposition to the world and what will occur? They don’t seem to be going to have the ability to cease me.”

Stevenson, who has been listed as astronomically excessive as a -3500 betting favourite, is predicted to mop up on Harutyunyan, a shifty defensive fighter who by some means acquired this title shot regardless of coming immediately off of a loss he suffered in opposition to Frank Martin final July. It was a combat, sarcastically, the place the 33-year-old Harutyunyan, a local of Armenia who fights out of Germany, was closely criticized for avoiding exchanges, much like Stevenson.

“It is an amazing alternative. I had an amazing coaching camp, and I am nicely ready. I am prepared for this combat,” Harutyunyan mentioned on the closing press convention. “I do know Shakur Stevenson is an effective fighter. He’s a world champion. We each fought on the Olympic video games. He’s a silver medalist, and I am a bronze medalist. Now we’re combating for the world championship.”

But, there’s a lot at stake for Stevenson by way of the way forward for his profession that it is considerably straightforward to recommend he can be further motivated to push the tempo and go for the end contemplating free company is correct across the nook.

“Something is feasible,” Stevenson mentioned. “It is a enterprise, on the finish of the day. If enterprise is sensible, [would I re-sign with Top Rank]? Sure. However I do know my price. If I’m re-signing with Prime Rank, my price can be on full show within the contracts.”

Though he is called extra of a slick and technical boxer, Stevenson has really been way more offensive of late than his efficiency in opposition to De Los Santos suggests. In actual fact, final April, Stevenson went out of his strategy to stroll down and end Shuichiro Yoshino after the Japanese fighter chastised his punching energy publicly. That efficiency got here immediately after a pair of 130-pound title wins over Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceicao, each of which showcased all the pieces that makes Stevenson so nice.

So, the query turns into whether or not any of the criticism lobbed at Stevenson is warranted or whether or not individuals have been simply overreacting about an injury-plagued dangerous night time on the workplace?

“I feel it is positively unfair that I’ve such an unfair normal simply due to how good I’m,” Stevenson mentioned. “Individuals do not understand the best way that they speak, they’re simply telling me how good I’m due to this unfair normal. I may look nice 4-5 instances out however then you could have one off night time the place the usual is so excessive, individuals assume that is who I’m. And on my off night time, I used to be combating with only one hand.

“What do not break you make you stronger and I really feel like they’ve been serving to me up my recreation and step up in coaching to work tougher. I recognize the entire unfavorable feedback. I recognize the entire individuals who doubt me and do not imagine in me. I’ll wake all people up once I get my alternative.”

For the report, Stevenson guarantees to stroll down and “beat up” Harutyunyan in a showcase of why he is at a distinct stage. But it surely’s attention-grabbing to consider the concept of whether or not Stevenson not trying spectacular final trip may really assist him land huge fights transferring ahead.

Given Stevenson’s uncertainty as as to if he’ll re-sign with Prime Rank, the promotion seems extra suited to match Lomachenko with Davis quite than Stevenson, which Corridor of Fame chairman Bob Arum has publicly acknowledged is his objective for the autumn. However Davis had beforehand not spoken about Stevenson a lot till his final combat the place all of the sudden all Group Davis can discuss is how prepared they’re to combat him and the way straightforward they count on the inevitable knockout to be.

The change in tone from Davis is one thing Stevenson has observed. However one factor he will not go so far as saying is that he is auditioning this weekend for a shot at leaping the queue within the “Tank” sweepstakes.

“Truthfully, no, I am not auditioning as a result of if I used to be auditioning, I’d go in there and make the combat actual onerous,” Stevenson mentioned. “I’d make it the toughest combat of my life and I do know for a indisputable fact that different individuals would wish to combat me. I am not auditioning for shit, I am simply going on the market to be myself and when the chance comes, I will be prepared. I am top-of-the-line fighters on this planet and I actually imagine in my expertise and who I’m as an individual. I am not auditioning, I am good.”

However for those who ask Stevenson which combat, among the many many huge names probably accessible to him, that he desires most, he did not hesitate to reply.

“It is ‘Tank,’ it is ‘Tank,'” Stevenson mentioned “That is the man who all people says may beat me. That is the man who everybody says I haven’t got an opportunity in opposition to. It is ‘Tank.'”

The undercard options some prime prospects trying to construct their careers, presumably right into a future showdown with Stevenson. O’Shaquie Foster is ready to defend his WBC junior light-weight title in opposition to veteran Robson Conecao within the co-feature. And Keyshawn Davis is ready for one more characteristic alternative in opposition to Miquel Madueno.

“It is at all times particular sharing a card with my brother Shakur,” Davis mentioned. “We have been doing this since we have been children. We have been speaking about this since we have been amateurs. Brick Metropolis loves me. It is my third time coming right here, so I count on the followers to embrace me once more as I make that ring entrance.



“I simply have to do the identical factor I have been doing. I simply have to go on the market, have enjoyable and carry out. He has a method that I’ve seen so many instances, particularly within the amateurs. Once you journey abroad, you combat a variety of guys like that. Now that we’re going 10 rounds, I can take my time and dissect this child. I’ll go in there and have enjoyable and do what I do.”

Let’s take a more in-depth take a look at the whole combat card with the most recent odds earlier than attending to a prediction and skilled decide on the principle occasion.

Battle card, odds

Shakur Stevenson (c) -3500 vs. Artem Harutyunyan +1350, WBC light-weight title

O’Shaquie Foster (c) -235 vs. Robson Conceição +190, WBC junior light-weight title

Keyshawn Davis -2800 vs. Miguel Madueño +1200, lightweights

Abdullah Mason -4000 vs. Luis Lebron +1450, lightweights

Viewing info

Date: July 6 | Location: Prudential Heart — Newark, New Jersey

July 6 | Prudential Heart — Newark, New Jersey Begin time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Easy methods to watch: ESPN

When he is wholesome and dialed in, Stevenson is among the many hardest transferring targets in the whole sport to pin down and damage, not to mention look good in opposition to. And the truth that he can function inside punching distance with out paying the value speaks to how next-level his potential actually is.

From the standpoint of a possible upset, Harutyunyan is solely not on Stevenson’s stage. The query turns into will Stevenson make it a precedence to stroll him down and end him, whereas trying to restore his picture within the public eye.

Given his future as a free agent, there appears to be sufficient motivation for Stevenson to just do that.

Decide: Stevenson by way of TKO7