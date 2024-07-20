Shane Lowry leads after Round 2, highlights

Shane Lowry will take a two-shot lead into the third spherical of the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon Golf Membership

Lowry is at 7-under total after taking pictures 2-under on Friday, pulling forward of opening spherical chief Daniel Brown – who’s now tied for second with Justin Rose at 5-under for the event.

A few of the largest names within the sport missed Friday’s reduce, together with Bryson DeChambeau (9-over), Rory McIlroy (11-over) and Tiger Woods (14-over).

“I’ll have a really late tee Saturday tomorrow. I am not going to be enjoying for an additional 24 hours,” Lowry informed reporters after his morning spherical Friday. “I do know what that is about. I do know tomorrow goes to be an extended day, however I’ve finished it earlier than.”

Lowry received the Open in 2019, when it was performed in Northern Eire.

Right here’s how the second spherical unfolded on Friday:

British Open reduce: Rory McIlroy amongst massive names eradicated

After Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open heartbreak in June, he had another likelihood to seize a significant and went 78-75. He was 6-over by means of six holes on Friday, making an 8 on the fourth gap that sealed his destiny.

“That was it, 22 holes into the occasion and I’m interested by the place I’m going to go on trip subsequent week,” he stated.

McIlroy has now gone 10 years and 40 majors with out a main championship victory and he’ll have to attend till April and the Masters for his subsequent likelihood.

“Once I look again on the 2 majors that I didn’t play my finest at, right here and the Masters, the wind obtained the higher of me on Friday at Augusta, after which the wind obtained the higher of me the final two days right here,” he stated.

– Adam Schupak, Golfweek

Rory McIlroy holes out from bunker

Rory McIlroy is heading towards elimination as his second spherical wraps up, however managed to gap out from a bunker to birdie No. 14 on Friday, birdying on No. 16 as effectively

Daniel Brown atop British Open leaderboard

“Not used to being on this place … however it’s been good,” British Open chief Daniel Brown stated after his spherical Friday. “It has been a problem to handle my expectations from [Thursday]. … I used to be fairly positive that right this moment wasn’t going to go fairly as easily as yesterday. I am completely satisfied that I managed to grind it out and submit an inexpensive quantity.

“There’s nonetheless an extended solution to go, so I am not going to get forward of myself.”

Justin Rose finishes spherical tied for second

England’s Justin Rose made an extended birdie putt on 18 to wrap his second spherical and put him at 5-under total, tied for second with Daniel Brown, two photographs behind chief Shane Lowry.

Bryson DeChambeau chips in birdie

Bryson DeChambeau is battling for his life Friday after a depressing 5-over opening spherical and chipped in for birdie to cap off his entrance 9 within the second spherical.

Justin Rose pulls nearer to the lead

Justin Rose picked up his third birdie of the day on the sixteenth to maneuver him to 4-under for the event. He is one stroke behind second-place Daniel Brown and three behind chief Shane Lowry. He has only one bogey.

Jon Rahm chips in lengthy shot for birdie

Jon Rahm will get a birdie on the ninth with this shot.

Rory McIlroy struggling in second spherical

He shot an 8 on the par 5 fourth gap and bogeyed on the third, fifth and sixth holes. He was +13 by means of six holes.

Brown in second after spherical

Daniel Brown ends his second spherical with a par, good for 1-over par. he heads to the weekend two photographs behind chief Shane Lowry.

McIlroy begins second spherical, trying to make reduce, Rose continues streak

Rory McIlroy started his day with an uphill climb to make the projected reduce line of 5-over. Beginning at 7-over, he left his birdie putt just a few ft quick on the primary gap. On the par 4 second gap, his driver landed him within the tough, touchdown 117 yards from the opening, along with his second touchdown within the semi-rough and left a 7-foot putt to save lots of par, which he nailed.

Justin Rose is enjoying mistake-free golf after saving par on the ninth gap and has now gone 27 holes with out a bogey. He at the moment sits at 4-under.

Justin Rose makes his transfer, Scottie Scheffler inside putting vary

Justin Rose is off to an excellent begin in his second spherical. After an exquisite strategy on the seventh, Rose simply made birdie to maneuver inside three photographs of the lead. Scottie Scheffler, in search of his third main championship, bogeyed the 18th however remains to be 5 photographs off the tempo heading into the weekend.

Shane Lowry finishes second spherical with two-shot lead

Shane Lowry capped off a formidable second spherical with a birdie putt on the par 4 18th and completed his 18 holes at 2-under, 69. He sits at 7-under, a two-shot lead over Daniel Brown, and hit the clubhouse because the winds began choosing up for the remainder of the sphere attempting to catch up.

Tiger Woods misses the reduce, finishes 14-over par

Tiger Woods had two days he wish to neglect on the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Course in Troon, Scotland. After carding an 8-over 79 in the course of the first spherical, it was extra of the identical on Friday for the 15-time main winner as he missed the reduce at his third straight main event, ending at 14-over par. The final time that occurred was in 2015, when he didn’t make the weekend on the U.S. Open, The British Open, and the PGA Championship.

Shane Lowry retakes sole possession of the lead

Shane Lowry birdies the sixteenth gap to take the outright lead as soon as once more. Daniel Brown sits one stroke behind. In the meantime, Justin Rose sits three strokes off the lead after a birdie on the par-5 4th. Rose is the one golfer on the course who as not bogeyed a gap by means of 22 holes.

Daniel Brown lands birdie, again as co-leader

Daniel Brown began his again 9 in fashion by making a birdie putt on the 450-yard par-4 No. 10. That places Brown again right into a tie for the lead with Shane Lowry at 5 beneath. Lowry has been even by means of the second spherical by means of 15 holes.

Wind kicking up at Royal Troon

It would not be a British Open with out the weather coming into play. And, virtually abruptly, wind is impacting play throughout Royal Troon. It may make the second half of this second spherical fairly fascinating.

Bogey on No. 2 for Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas began the second spherical in a tie for third place at 3 beneath, however the two-time PGA Championship winner has already given one again.

After saving par on No. 1, Thomas bogeyed the 389-yard par-4 gap on No. 2. Thomas stays in a tie for third at 2 beneath.

Daniel Brown hits the flip after one other bogey

Daniel Brown has fallen out of the lead after carding his second bogey of the second spherical on No. 9.

That makes Shane Lowry, at 5 beneath by means of 13 holes, the solo chief in the meanwhile.

Chaos on No. 11 for Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry runs into some hassle on No. 11. He hits his second shot right into a gorse bush, cursing at a cameraman. Lowry then drops and hits a provisional onto the inexperienced to twenty ft in what would have presumably led to a bogey. Nevertheless, a spectator discovered his second shot in the midst of the gorse bush. Greater than 20 minutes later, Lowry takes a drop and hits it to the entrance of the inexperienced. He then two putts for a pricey double bogey and strikes again right into a share for the lead with Daniel Brown.

Patrick Cantlay shifting up the leaderboard

Patrick Cantlay is probably having one of the best spherical of the day. The American birdies No. 10 to take him 4 beneath on the spherical and a pair of beneath for the championship. He strikes inside 5 strokes of the chief Shane Lowry.

Shane Lowry takes outright lead

Shane Lowry birdies No. 8 − the Postage Stamp gap − to take the outright lead of The Open. The Irishman is 3 beneath par for the day to guide by one over Daniel Brown.

Shane Lowry shares lead with Daniel Brown

Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, picks up two early birdies on No. 1 and No. 4 to take the outright lead of The Open and turns into the primary participant to succeed in 7 beneath on this championship. Nevertheless, that was met by a bogey on No. 5 to maneuver right into a tie with Daniel Brown for the lead. Brown is even by means of the primary two holes.

Tiger Woods stumbles out the gate to start out second spherical

Tiger Woods, who recorded six bogeys and two double bogeys in a gap 79, obtained off to a tough begin to start the second spherical. Woods double bogeyed the second gap and bogeyed the fifth gap to take a seat a +11 and tied for 151st. He then recorded his first birdie on No. 6 however is in peril of lacking the reduce.

Methods to watch 2024 British Open on TV

The Open shall be broadcast reside on NBC and on USA Community, with protection additionally on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. The tentative broadcast schedule is as follows (all instances Japanese):

Spherical 2: Friday, July 19

1:30 a.m.- 4 a.m.: Peacock

4 a.m.-3 p.m.: USA Community

3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Peacock

British Open 2024 reside stream

Reside protection and featured teams may be adopted on the reside stream on Peacock.

British Open tee instances: Second spherical

All instances Japanese

1:35 a.m. — Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem

1:46 a.m. — CT Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa

1:57 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell

2:08 a.m. — Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo

2:19 a.m. — Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (a)

2:30 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

2:41 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

2:52 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith

3:03 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk

3:14 a.m. — Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler

3:25 a.m. — Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama

3:36 a.m. — Darren Clarke, JT Poston, Dean Burmester

3:47 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson

4:03 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan

4:14 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

4:25 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

4:36 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim

4:47 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:58 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Younger

5:09 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki

5:20 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes

5:31 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree

5:42 a.m. — Ryan van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)

5:53 a.m. — Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo Fernandez (a), Liam Nolan (a)

6:04 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Denwit David Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)

6:15 a.m. — Jeunghun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield

6:26 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald

6:47 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Alex Noren, Calum Scott (a)

6:58 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry

7:09 a.m. — Younghan Tune, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita

7:20 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer

7:31 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima

7:42 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a)

7:53 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate

8:04 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter

8:15 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma

8:26 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:37 a.m. — John Daly, Santiago de la Fuente (a), Aaron Rai

8:48 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a)

9:04 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann

9:15 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:26 a.m. — Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon

9:37 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

9:48 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

9:59 a.m. — Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

10:10 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a)

10:32 a.m. — Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork

10:43 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a)

10:54 a.m. — David Puig, John Catlin, Guntaek Koh

11:05 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Bradbury, Elvis Smylie

11:16 a.m. — Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt

11:27 a.m. – Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby