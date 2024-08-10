Share your Snaps on International Cat Day 😻🤳

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the event you’re a cat lover who exhibits off pictures and movies of their fur infants 24/7 — it’s your time to shine!

Thursday, August 8, is Worldwide Cat Day right now and News4JAX needs to see pictures of your feline mates.

Listed below are some enjoyable information: cats have been proven to decrease stress in folks and provides consolation. Practically 44 % of People personal no less than one cat.

We need to see you have fun your kitty by sharing their photograph on-air and on-line! Simply add your content material on SnapJAX below the “Treasured Pets” class.

Your photograph could possibly be aired on Channel 4, or noticed on our News4JAX social media accounts, together with Instagram, TikTok, Fb and Twitter.

We now have chosen only a few uploads from Monday morning. Test them out under!

Rojas Rosie our workplace cat is taking a nap in her favourite field!

Kristin Smith That is Money. He was born with a leg incapacity, however consider me it doesn’t trouble him. He will get into the whole lot together with laundry…

Amy Little Kitty No Identify and buddy.

Yari M My human calls me Bebe, my favourite human calls me GATO.

Kelz76 Our Twins!🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛