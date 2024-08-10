Connect with us

News

Share your Snaps on International Cat Day 😻🤳

Published

8 mins ago

on

By

Share your Snaps on International Cat Day 😻🤳
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the event you’re a cat lover who exhibits off pictures and movies of their fur infants 24/7 — it’s your time to shine!

Thursday, August 8, is Worldwide Cat Day right now and News4JAX needs to see pictures of your feline mates.

Listed below are some enjoyable information: cats have been proven to decrease stress in folks and provides consolation. Practically 44 % of People personal no less than one cat.

We need to see you have fun your kitty by sharing their photograph on-air and on-line! Simply add your content material on SnapJAX below the “Treasured Pets” class.

Your photograph could possibly be aired on Channel 4, or noticed on our News4JAX social media accounts, together with Instagram, TikTok, Fb and Twitter.

We now have chosen only a few uploads from Monday morning. Test them out under!

Rojas

Rosie our workplace cat is taking a nap in her favourite field!

Kristin Smith

That is Money. He was born with a leg incapacity, however consider me it doesn’t trouble him. He will get into the whole lot together with laundry…

Amy

Little Kitty No Identify and buddy.

Yari M

My human calls me Bebe, my favourite human calls me GATO.

Kelz76

Our Twins!🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛

CaitlinS1118

Suga & Buga giving one another candy kitty cuddles 🐈‍⬛ 🐈 ❤️

Copyright 2024 by WJXT News4JAX – All rights reserved.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending