News
Share your Snaps on International Cat Day 😻🤳
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the event you’re a cat lover who exhibits off pictures and movies of their fur infants 24/7 — it’s your time to shine!
Thursday, August 8, is Worldwide Cat Day right now and News4JAX needs to see pictures of your feline mates.
Listed below are some enjoyable information: cats have been proven to decrease stress in folks and provides consolation. Practically 44 % of People personal no less than one cat.
We need to see you have fun your kitty by sharing their photograph on-air and on-line! Simply add your content material on SnapJAX below the “Treasured Pets” class.
Your photograph could possibly be aired on Channel 4, or noticed on our News4JAX social media accounts, together with Instagram, TikTok, Fb and Twitter.
We now have chosen only a few uploads from Monday morning. Test them out under!
Rojas
Rosie our workplace cat is taking a nap in her favourite field!
Kristin Smith
That is Money. He was born with a leg incapacity, however consider me it doesn’t trouble him. He will get into the whole lot together with laundry…
Amy
Little Kitty No Identify and buddy.
Yari M
My human calls me Bebe, my favourite human calls me GATO.
Kelz76
Our Twins!🐈⬛🐈⬛
CaitlinS1118
Suga & Buga giving one another candy kitty cuddles 🐈⬛ 🐈 ❤️
Copyright 2024 by WJXT News4JAX – All rights reserved.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News3 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News4 weeks ago
Kanye West & Jay-Z Song Used in ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer: Fan Reactions
-
News4 weeks ago
Descendants of Nicodemus, Kansas, preserve history of its formerly enslaved residents | KCUR
-
News4 weeks ago
Wimbledon 2024 Final result: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic, defends title
-
News4 weeks ago
England vs. Netherlands odds, live stream, lineup prediction, picks: Where to watch Euro 2024 online, TV
-
News4 weeks ago
Oak Ridge Boys Member, Country Hall of Famer Was 76
-
News4 weeks ago
Copa America 2024: Argentina beat Canada 2-0 to reach final, Messi scores