Shericka Jackson pulls out of the women’s 200m at Paris 2024 Olympics as Gabrielle Thomas and Julien Alfred reach semis

Daryll Neita and U.S. duo McKenzie Lengthy and Brittany Brown advance

With Jackson’s lane vacant within the third warmth, Daryll Neita comfortably received and can know her possibilities of a medal have now elevated – the Staff GB star having positioned fifth on the worlds final 12 months, and ending fourth within the 100m on Saturday night time.

“I’m feeling superb, it’s good to return out right here after a brief turnaround from final night time. It’s an incredible ambiance,” Neita informed Olympics.com afterwards.

“The rain [last night] was like a little bit of the UK wished to return over and be part of it. It was an incredible achievement for me coming fourth within the 100m closing, which is such an unbelievable occasion, these girls don’t wait round.

“It retains me motivated. I undoubtedly have to get relaxation, however I look bouncy and clean. 100 per cent [the goal is medals], why not?”

It was then the flip of two extra People to make an announcement. McKenzie Lengthy and Brittany Brown are the second and fourth quickest feminine sprinters respectively this 12 months, and will probably be trying to problem for gold – by no means thoughts simply the rostrum locations.

Up first, Lengthy eased to victory within the fourth warmth with a 22.55, earlier than Brown responded in type when profitable the fifth warmth in 22.38.

Staff GB’s Asher-Smith, the 2019 world champion, then began her marketing campaign for a primary particular person Olympic medal within the sixth and closing warmth.

Asher-Smith slowed all the way down to coast throughout the road in 22.28, with Nigeria’s Ofili placing in a season’s greatest 22.24 to pip the Briton.

“[I’m] taking it one race on the identical,” Ofili informed Olympics.com. “Ensure you win your warmth and that’s it. Having folks cheer for you additionally makes you need to be higher.”

Total, simply 0.5 seconds separated the highest 10, with Thomas going quickest forward of Ofili and Asher-Smith.