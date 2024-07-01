News
Shilese Jones withdraws from remainder of U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials
Six-time world medalist Shilese Jones has withdrawn from the ultimate day of the U.S. Olympic Crew Trials, in accordance with USA Gymnastics.
Jones competed on uneven bars on night time one, posting a 14.675 on the equipment, however then pulled out of the rest of that night time’s competitors.
Jones appeared to injure her knee on vault within the pre-competition heat up, nevertheless, no analysis has been confirmed.
Jones additionally withdrew from the U.S. Championships three weeks earlier than Trials with a nagging shoulder damage.
Tokyo Olympic alternate Kayla DiCello withdrew from the competitors after tearing her Achilles on vault in the beginning of the competitors. Two-time world workforce champion Skye Blakely additionally sustained a torn Achilles in coaching a couple of days earlier than the competitors.
