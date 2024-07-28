Simone Biles and Suni Lee Expected in Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final

For the primary time, two Olympic all-around champions will go head-to-head within the all-around ultimate — and so they’re each from the identical nation.

Simone Biles, who gained in 2016, and Sunisa Lee, 2020’s champ, will make historical past no matter the place they end within the all-around ultimate competitors, set for Aug. 1.

Biles scored 59.566 in qualifying, a rating that might have gained the final two world championships. Based on the Gymternet web site, it’s the world’s finest all-around rating in worldwide competitors on this Olympic cycle.

As Workforce USA’s qualification spherical got here to finish on bars, a decent race emerged between Lee and second-time Olympian Jordan Chiles. The 2 have been inside some extent of one another, and their performances on bars decided who superior to the all-around ultimate.

Lee, who has a better beginning worth on bars, had the sting to defend her all-around title.

By lower than a tenth, Lee overtook Chiles within the all-around standings, which means as a result of two-per-country rule, Biles and Lee would be the U.S. representatives within the all-around ultimate.

There are nonetheless three extra subdivisions on this qualification spherical, however the U.S. girls are on observe to have representatives in every occasion ultimate.

Biles’ largest rival within the all-around, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, will compete July 28 at round 3 p.m. ET.

Biles completed her day in eighth on bars, so her place there isn’t assured, but it surely’s unlikely that anybody bumps Lee out of the ultimate. The all-around, vault, beam and ground finalists are in safe positions.

All-Round: Simone Biles and Suni Lee

Vault: Simone Biles and Jade Carey

Bars: Suni Lee and Simone Biles

Beam: Simone Biles and Suni Lee

Flooring: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

The U.S. girls dominated the qualification spherical. After the second of 5 subdivisions, they scored a 172.296, which is greater than 5 factors over Italy, China and Nice Britain.

No different groups have the issue required to match that, so Workforce USA is anticipated to enter the July 30 group ultimate in first.

This story initially appeared on NBCNews.com.