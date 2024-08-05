Simone Biles will have a chance at 2 more medals on Monday in Paris Olympics. Schedule and how to watch – NBC Chicago

After already profitable three gold medals on the Paris Olympics, celebrity Simone Biles could have her final two possibilities at gold within the Summer season Video games come Monday as gymnastics wrap up.

Most lately, the 27-year-old gymnast received gold within the ladies’s vault remaining on Saturday, marking her seventh gold medal and Olympic medal general. Biles additionally picked up gold within the all-around and crew occasions.

The gymnast has billed her tenure in Paris as a “redemption tour” — three years after she withdrew from the Tokyo Video games because of the “twisties,” altering the course of her profession eternally.

What’s subsequent for Simone Biles after the Paris Video games? Learn her response right here.

Biles will goal so as to add extra {hardware} when she competes within the stability beam and ground train, although she’ll face fierce competitors — together with from considered one of her personal teammates.

Here is Biles remaining competitors schedule and when to observe:

Stability beam remaining: Aug. 5

Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Suni Lee will discover themselves in the identical competitors within the stability beam remaining. The 2 have been buying and selling off highest scoring beam routines all through the 2024 season- and this competitors is sure to be a nail-biter. Biles took dwelling the bronze medal on the stability beam in each 2016 and 2020. Lee, then again, has not but medaled in an Olympic stability beam remaining.

The stability beam remaining begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Flooring train remaining: Aug. 5

The ground train remaining would be the final occasion of the ladies’s gymnastics competitors this Olympics. Biles and Group USA’s Jordan Chiles have each certified.

Biles received the ground train remaining on the 2016 Video games, however needed to pull out of the 2020 Video games remaining, leaving room for USA’s Jade Carey to take dwelling gold. Carey missed the ultimate on this 12 months’s Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an sickness throughout the Video games.

Group USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold on the ladies’s gymnastics all-around remaining Tuesday.

After Carey’s fall, Chiles scored excessive sufficient to clinch the second spot within the remaining. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed ground routine has been a constant crowd pleaser all through the Video games up to now.

Watch the ground train remaining at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

The Related Press contributed to this report.