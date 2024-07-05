Sixers bar Howard Eskin from training facility after sports radio host’s unwanted advance at Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have joined the Phillies in barring Howard Eskin from their amenities after the longtime Philadelphia sports activities broadcaster and radio character allegedly made an undesirable advance towards an Aramark worker at Residents Financial institution Park.

A 76ers spokesperson mentioned Wednesday the crew does not intend to permit Eskin into its coaching complicated in Camden, New Jersey, “till additional discover” and has requested Wells Fargo Heart to not let Eskin in for crew actions for the foreseeable future.

The Sixers are a tenant of Wells Fargo Heart, with their lease expiring in 2031. The crew hopes to construct a brand new enviornment in Philadelphia’s Market East neighborhood.

Afterward Wednesday, a spokesperson for Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Wells Fargo Heart, mentioned they “respect” any determination the Sixers made concerning Eskin.

“The Sixers management entry and credentials for all of their occasions, together with video games and actions, within the Wells Fargo Heart,” the assertion learn. “We respect any determination they make concerning Mr. Eskin. We grew to become conscious of the incident concerning Mr. Eskin yesterday and can proceed to observe the state of affairs.”

Aramark introduced Tuesday night time it discovered one in all its staff was subjected to an undesirable advance by Eskin on the ballpark. The corporate mentioned it instantly started an investigation, corroborated the allegations and labored with Audacy, the father or mother firm of 94WIP, and the Phillies to guard the worker.

In a press release, Audacy mentioned it discovered of “an unwelcome kiss by Howard Eskin in the direction of an Aramark worker at Residents Financial institution Park.”

“The protection of our staff is paramount,” Aramark mentioned in a press release, “and after we discovered that an Aramark worker had been subjected to an undesirable advance by an Audacy worker, we instantly started an investigation, which corroborated the allegations.”

Eskin didn’t return a telephone name from CBS Information Philadelphia.

Audacy mentioned Eskin will proceed to be on air at WIP however not this weekend due to one thing unrelated to the incident at Residents Financial institution Park.

CBS Information Philadelphia reached out to the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles. The Flyers have but to reply as of publication. The Eagles mentioned they’re monitoring the state of affairs.

The 73-year-old Eskin has been a sports activities media character in Philadelphia for many years. In 1986, he helped launch WIP’s first-ever sports activities speak present and has broadcast practically 7,000 exhibits on the radio station.

Eskin has additionally made a number of stops at TV stations in Philadelphia, together with two stints at KYW-TV, now CBS Information Philadelphia, in 1982 and 1992. Eskin is at present a contributor to FOX29’s Eagles protection whereas being a sideline reporter for the Eagles on WIP.

Eskin hosts a sports activities speak radio present on Saturday mornings on WIP.

Eskin’s son, Spike Eskin, rejoined the station earlier this 12 months in WIP’s afternoon drive slot after working as this system director of WFAN-FM in New York.

In a publish on X, previously Twitter, Wednesday, Spike Eskin wrote, “I do my finest to a great particular person. Whether or not you want me (some) or dislike me (some as properly), I’ll hope and anticipate it’s primarily based on what I do and say, and the way I act. I’ll see you on the radio immediately, and the podcast late tonight. I recognize the assist, as at all times.”

