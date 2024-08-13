Skai Jackson arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson might be going through a misdemeanor after getting arrested final week at Common Studios in Hollywood.

The “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” actor was arrested Aug. 9 on suspicion of home battery after safety personnel seen her and her boyfriend getting right into a bodily altercation on the theme park, which is adjoining to the Common CityWalk eating and buying district.

“[W]hile contained in the Common Studios Theme Park, a home incident occurred involving Skai Jackson,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division mentioned Tuesday. “Primarily based on the preliminary investigation, it was decided Ms. Jackson was the first aggressor and was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery.”

Jackson, 22, was then transported to the West Hollywood Station for reserving.

On-site safety known as police after claiming to have seen Jackson push her boyfriend, in line with Web page Six and TMZ. Safety personnel detained the couple till native authorities arrived and reviewed safety footage, which allegedly confirmed that Jackson had pushed her boyfriend twice.

Jackson was arrested at 5:50 p.m. and was booked at 6:30 p.m., in line with the sheriff’s jail information. Her bail was set for $20,000 and she or he was cited and launched a couple of hours later.

The “Bubble Guppies” voice actor and her boyfriend reportedly each denied getting bodily throughout the incident and Jackson allegedly claimed that they’re fortunately engaged and anticipating a child collectively.

A consultant for Jackson didn’t instantly reply Tuesday to The Occasions’ request for remark.

Sheriff’s officers mentioned the investigation is ongoing and shall be despatched to the Van Nuys Superior Court docket for submitting.