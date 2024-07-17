Skip Bayless leaving FOX Sports’ Undisputed this summer, per reports

Sports activities speak persona Skip Bayless is leaving FS1’s “Undisputed” later this summer season, in keeping with a number of experiences.

Bayless has been with FOX Sports activities for eight years, becoming a member of the community in 2016 after a 12-year run at ESPN.

The New York Publish was the primary to report the information.

FOX Sports activities didn’t instantly reply to USA TODAY Sports activities’ request for remark.

This could be the second consecutive summer season through which the present had certainly one of its key hosts depart. In June 2023, Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Shannon Sharpe left the present after working alongside Bayless for the reason that present’s inception in 2016. Sharpe then moved on to ESPN’s “First Take,” becoming a member of one other well-known sports activities speak persona, Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe just lately signed a multiyear contract extension with ESPN.

With Sharpe not with the present, former NFL gamers Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman, in addition to NBA legend Paul Pierce, crammed the void on “Undisputed” alongside Bayless.

The 72-year-old Bayless began his media profession within the mid-Nineteen Seventies masking sports activities for newspapers such because the Miami Herald, Los Angeles Occasions and Dallas Morning Information.