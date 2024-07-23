News
Slash Pays Tribute to Late Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, 25
Slash introduced the passing of his stepdaughter, Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25, on Monday morning (July 22). In a publish, the Weapons N’ Roses guitarist and solo star posted a tribute to the younger lady he referred to as an “extremely proficient artist, a passionate dreamer, and a captivating, lovable, candy soul.”
The publish famous that Bleu-Knight, born on Dec. 6, 1998, was the “beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Money Hudson,” and that she died in Los Angeles on July 19; Slash’s start title is Saul Hudson and Meegan Hodges is the guitarist’s longtime girlfriend.
At press time no details about Bleu-Knight’s reason for loss of life was out there and the household requested for privateness throughout this time, including a request that “social media hypothesis be stored to a minimal as they grieve and course of this devastating loss.”
On Sunday morning (July 21), Slash additionally introduced the cancellation of 4 dates on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, asserting that “as a result of unexpected circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour regrettably has to cancel the under performances.” A spokesperson for Slash had not returned Billboard‘s request for touch upon the reason for the present cancellations.
The affected reveals are:
July 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 24 — Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Middle for the Arts
July 25 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Middle
July 27 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
The touring blues competition encompasses a headlining set from Slash and help on choose dates from the Warren Hayes Band, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales and Jackie Venson. The following scheduled date on the tour is a July 28 present in Toronto on the Budweiser Stage.
See Slash’s posts under.
