Slovakia vs. Ukraine live stream: Where to watch Euro 2024 online, odds, prediction, TV channel, start time

Group E motion continues Friday as Slovakia face Ukraine on for the second sport of their marketing campaign on the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. The facet coached by former Napoli boss Francesco Calzona have been the shock of Matchday 1 as they managed to beat Belgium, whereas Ukraine misplaced 3-0 to Romania, in some of the disappointing outcomes of the primary a part of the match. The group coached by Serhij Rebrov must react and win towards Slovakia, in any other case their Spherical of 16 qualification may turn into inconceivable. This is what you should know:

The best way to watch and odds

Date: Friday, June 21 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Friday, June 21 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Volksparkstadion — Hamburg, Germany

Volksparkstadion — Hamburg, TV: No | Stream: Fubo Sports activities (strive totally free)

No | Fubo Sports activities (strive totally free) Odds: Slovakia +275; Draw +230; Ukraine +130

Workforce information

Slovakia: After their shocking win towards Belgium, Calzona is just not anticipated to make adjustments for his or her second sport of the group stage. PSG’s Milan Skriniar will lead the defensive position whereas Stanislav Lobotka will play within the center alongside Juraj Kucka and Verona’s Ondrej Duda.

Potential Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik.

Ukraine: Rebrov’s facet must react and are anticipated to make some adjustments after the disappointing begin towards Romania, however some gamers are positively beginning reminiscent of Chelsea’s Mychajlo Mudryk and Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

Potential Ukraine XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zincheko; Sudakov, Stepanenko, Malinovskyi; Tsygankov, Mudryk, Dovbyk

Group E

Workforce MP W D L GF GA PTS Romania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Slovakia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. on Fubo (strive totally free)

June 22

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium vs. 12 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

That is principally Ukraine’s final probability to get the three factors and get nearer to Spherical of 16 qualification. In any other case, it’d turn into quiet troublesome to succeed in their goal within the final sport towards Belgium. Decide: Ukraine 1, Slovakia 1.