Slovenia vs Denmark live updates: Janza cancels out early Eriksen goal in Euro 2024 clash

78′ Denmark 1-1 Slovenia

Seconds earlier, Benjamin Sesko confirmed why he is among the most promising and extremely coveted younger gamers in Europe. He latched onto a unfastened ball outdoors the penalty space and smashed it with unbelievable energy and placement off the right-hand publish. Kasper Schmeichel was nowhere close to it.

Finally, it was put out for a nook. Below not a lot stress, the beanpole centre-half Jannik Vestergaard, all two metres tall of him, could not get greater than a flicked header on the supply, sending it to the sting of the field.

There, Erik Janza, No 13, acquired an enormous second of luck as he made pretty contact with it on the half-volley. It might have been moving into, however took a deflection off Morten Hjulmand and flew into the web.

It was solely a slight change of path however sufficient that Schmeichel might solely watch it go in. Massive knee-slide, Denmark heads in arms. 1-1 and quarter-hour or so left to discover a winner!