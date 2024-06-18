News
Slovenia vs Denmark live updates: Janza cancels out early Eriksen goal in Euro 2024 clash
78′ Denmark 1-1 Slovenia
Seconds earlier, Benjamin Sesko confirmed why he is among the most promising and extremely coveted younger gamers in Europe. He latched onto a unfastened ball outdoors the penalty space and smashed it with unbelievable energy and placement off the right-hand publish. Kasper Schmeichel was nowhere close to it.
Finally, it was put out for a nook. Below not a lot stress, the beanpole centre-half Jannik Vestergaard, all two metres tall of him, could not get greater than a flicked header on the supply, sending it to the sting of the field.
There, Erik Janza, No 13, acquired an enormous second of luck as he made pretty contact with it on the half-volley. It might have been moving into, however took a deflection off Morten Hjulmand and flew into the web.
It was solely a slight change of path however sufficient that Schmeichel might solely watch it go in. Massive knee-slide, Denmark heads in arms. 1-1 and quarter-hour or so left to discover a winner!
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton
-
News4 weeks ago
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2024? Get to know Season 22 winner
-
News4 weeks ago
Ryan Garcia’s B-sample positive for banned substance
-
News4 weeks ago
Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles
-
News4 weeks ago
Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims victory in her reelection attempt
-
News4 weeks ago
Official ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer released
-
News3 weeks ago
All free Wuthering Waves redemption codes and how to redeem in-game goodies
-
News4 weeks ago
NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis