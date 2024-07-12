Slurpee Day 2024: How to get a free 7-Eleven Slurpee on 7/11

Slurpee fans’ favourite day of the 12 months is right here. What’s higher than a candy frozen deal with on a scorching July day? A free, candy frozen deal with on a scorching July day!

Thursday, July 11, is Slurpee Day, the proper excuse to take pleasure in a chilly refreshing Slurpee. Each July 11, 7-Eleven celebrates its birthday by giving out free small Slurpees nationwide. This 12 months marks the Irving, Texas, primarily based firm’s 97th birthday.

Cease by your native 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes retailer to get your free Slurpee, no buy essential. Along with their array of flavors, you can also select the limited-edition MTN DEW Freedom Fusion taste.

This 12 months, 7-Eleven teamed up with Youngsters’s Miracle Community Hospitals to create a particular version Slurpee drink cup. Youngsters’s Miracle Community Hospitals Nationwide Champion, Nolan, designed the 2024 Slurpee Day cup, which seeks to drive consciousness and assist their in-store fundraising campaigns.

“Slurpee Day is greater than only a birthday celebration for 7-Eleven; it’s a beloved custom that brings communities collectively,” stated Marissa Jarratt, govt vp and chief advertising and marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven Inc. “This 12 months, we’re thrilled to share today with Youngsters’s Miracle Community Hospitals and make a constructive affect on children’ well being and in our communities via our in-store fundraising efforts.”

Bonus offers on Slurpee Day

This Slurpee Day, members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can take pleasure in an additional candy cope with a coupon for a second free small Slurpee.

To obtain the coupon, members should scan their rewards on Slurpee Day. The coupon might be redeemed any day this month via July 31.

Rewards members can also enter for the possibility to win free sips and snacks — together with Slurpee drinks — for a whole 12 months.

All clients can also seize $1 offers on fan-favorite objects similar to pizza and 7-Choose gummies July 11-23.